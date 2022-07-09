EDII will be establishing 1 million new Women-owned Businesses by 2030

Bangalore, July 2022: EDII, Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India is one of the country’s top and leading business schools/institutes for the growth of entrepreneurship. Offering a variety of courses for business owners. It is going to announce an ambitious target of creating 1 million new businesses and enterprises that are to be owned by Women in the country as mission 1M 2030. The Director General of EDII, Dr. Sunil Shukla, will introduce this initiative at the CSR Leaders’ Roundtable meeting on July 12, 2022, at Hotel Royal Orchid Central, Manipal Center, Dickenson Road, Bangalore between 11 AM to 1 PM.

The Roundtable meeting’s main goal is to come up with ideas for fresh eco-friendly and technologically driven trends, innovations, and practices in women’s livelihoods, income production, and entrepreneurial endeavors. EDII hopes to achieve this goal in strong collaboration with CSRs, additional funders, government agencies, and other stakeholders. This is one-of-a-kind, robust, and expansive programme that will include the entire nation, EDII hopes to further improve its contribution to the national economy and priorities in line with the UN SDG Goals.