EdTech academy-Skill Enable achieves over 91% batch placement ~Top Package pegged at 20.4 LPA~

Data Science focused ed-tech enterprise, SkillEnable, has touched new highs with a 91% batch placement record. Boasting a robust network of over 200 placement partners, SkillEnable works with organizations comprising MNCs, top data analytics firms and start-ups. Students coached by the young start-up make it to industry-relevant analytical roles such as Data Analyst, Business Analyst, Associate Team Lead, Data Scientist, Data Associate, Quality Analyst and Product Manager.

The latest placement records of SkillEnable show that the average CTC bagged by freshers stood at 7 LPA with the highest being 14 LPA. As is the common trend, experienced professionals bagged larger packages with the average CTC among them being 12 LPA and the highest a whopping 20.4 LPA. SkillEnable believes that its employability-focused course does a great job of grooming students well enough to be able to crack the first interview they land.

The ed-tech start-up has also revealed that working professionals who up-skilled themselves got pay hikes as hefty as 300% over their last drawn CTC! Interestingly, the average hike for working professionals across all their batches so far also stands at a noteworthy 40%. Courses focused on job-relevant skillset training with employability enhancement tools are said to have played a key role in achieving this feat.

Some of the companies that students make it to after their courses include largely popular names in the industry such as EY, Infosys, Algoscale, Ugam, Saarthee, The Math Company, G-square, Bridgei2i, Save by Switching, Neenopal, ZS Associates, G-Square, Kredit Bee, Griffins Robotech, Cartesian Consulting, SoftCensorAi, Cobblestone Consulting and Simply 360.

“Candidates at SkillEnable undergo intensive training for their interviews. Students getting rejected during technical rounds is a common phenomenon, which is why we impart top industry-relevant tool-based training and also equip them better for their interviews. Apart from our 220+ hours of intensive training in Data Science, we also dedicate 40 hours for interview preparation and another 40 hours for soft skill enhancement as a part of their curriculum. We believe in creating a skill-driven workforce and do our best in ensuring that our students are always prepared.”, says Nirpeksh Kumbhat, Founder of SkillEnable.