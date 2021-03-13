Edtech platform ixamBee raises funds from Mumbai Angels Network

New Delhi: ixamBee, an online learning platform for government jobs, has raised funding for an undisclosed amount led by Mumbai Angles. Dr Narendra Shyamsukha from JITO Angel Network and existing investor Keyur Joshi (co-founder MakeMyTrip) and few noted alumni of ISB, Hyderabad also participated in the current round.

More than 5 million students have been benefited by ixamBee. The platform is gaining popularity due to its high-quality content that has contributed to the success of thousands of students in getting placed in various government jobs. More than 5 crore students are preparing for government job exams and most of them come from small towns and villages. Popularity of government jobs has immensely increased due to job losses and uncertainty in the private sector post Covid-19. Recruitment exams have started again after a pause during the lockdown period.

Chandraprakash Joshi, Co-Founder, ixamBee said “Working from home, we recorded 100% plus revenue growth in the last two quarters. Also 99.7% of our website traffic is organic that reflects the popularity of ixamBee among students. Funding at this stage will help us in creating superior ixamBee’s learning experience (iLX) and accelerating our growth.”

Co-founded by Chandraprakash Joshi (Ex-RBI and alumni of ISB, Hyderabad), Arunima Sinha (Ex-SIDBI) and Sandeep Singh (Ex-MakeMyTrip) ixamBee has been focussing on providing complete online learning experience to the students to whom coaching classes are not accessible.