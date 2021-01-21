EdTech startup Bada Business Appoints Nimish Choudhary as Chief Financial Officer

New Delhi: Rapidly growing EdTech startup Bada Business has announced the appointment of Nimish Choudhary as its Chief Financial Officer. The appointment comes at a crucial time in the organization’s growth trajectory with the startup looking at a major country wide expansion and fund raising targets.

Nimish brings with him over a decade of rich experience in managing finance and related services across multiple organizations in diverse industries.

As the CFO at Bada Business, Nimish will be responsible for planning and executing the company’s financial activities as it takes off on a major expansion spree. With the startup already in talks with a series of individual investors and VCs to fund its next phase of growth, Mr Choudhary will also oversee fund raising deals and their implementation.

Having started up in 2019 by ace business coach and motivational speaker Dr Vivek Bindra, Bada Business has scripted historic success within a short span of time. The company, that has made business skill training widely accessible through the digital medium, has already touched a revenue of Rs 100 crore in less than 18 months of starting up without raising any external capital.

“As Bada Business stands at the cusp of a major expansion, we are thrilled to announce that NimishChoudhary is joining the organization as the Chief Financial Officer. Having already achieved a remarkable growth trajectory, we are now looking to expand our presence across India through multiple expansion efforts including doubling our branch offices and adding upto 1 lakh Independent Business Consultants to our model. We are also looking to raise funds to finance this expansionary objective and are in talks with multiple investors. At this crucial time, we look forward to leverage Mr Choudhary’s rich experience and valuable insights in guiding our financial goals,” said Dr Vivek Bindra, Founder and CEO, Bada Business.

In a career spanning over a decade, Nimish has held several leadership positions, contributing significantly to the financial performance of his organizations. With over 10 years of working experience, he brings deep global experience in leading business & financial strategy, transforming finance function, as well as in M&A-strategy & execution. He has expertise in driving performance management of investments, financial result delivery and driving operating margin improvement through revenue & cost optimization across the value chain.

“It gives me immense pleasure to start my journey with an organization that has scripted a remarkable growth story within a short span of time. Bada Business has unleashed a new energy and vigour in India’s relatively nascent EdTech sector. I look forward to a fruitful association with the company,” said Mr Nimish Choudhary.

Before joining Bada Business, he was associated as Chief Financial Officeratcyber security companies TAC Security and Lucideus. He has also worked as Deputy Director – Finance &Girnarsoft Pvt Ltd. (Cardekho, Zigwheels, Gaadi.com), as an Associate Director –Finance & Accounts with Jasper Infotech Pvt Ltd (Snapdeal) and as Senior Analyst – Treasury & Investment at Tata Technologies Limited.