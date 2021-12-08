Edtech Startup Klassroom Raises $300K from Hem Angels & other investors

The Mumbai-based hybrid (offline to online) tutoring platform has raised an additional $300,000 in the Pre-series A1 round. This round was led by ah! Ventures once again, with participation from several angel networks including Hem Angels, StartupLanes, Startup Angels Network and Meteor Ventures. This funding round also included participation from a prestigious group of angel investors.

Since its last fund raise of $200,000 in May 2021, Klassroom Edutech’s monthly revenue has grown 5X since then. With the economy re-opening, Klassroom managed to quickly reactivate 120+ centres in less than sixty days across Mumbai and Delhi.

With the ‘Klassroom for Bharat’ mission for the mass market, Klassroom, on its website and app, offers Live lectures that stream directly from the in-house ‘K-Studio’. With the help of a rich content library and live lectures delivered by highly experienced and qualified teachers, Klassroom aspires to deliver quality education to the remotest parts of India and eventually the world. Leveraging its hybrid model and on-the- ground partner network of local coaching centers, Klassroom provides attractive price- points thereby making high-quality learning accessible to the middle and low-income groups.

It conducts classes for standards 6 to 12, IIT-JEE, NEET, CA, CS and for other leading competitive exams and plans to add new courses every month. For the Urban Markets, Klassroom’s Hybrid business model provides flexibility to students wherein those enrolled for physical tutoring can access online/live tutoring and vice versa.

Hem Angels is a part of Hem Securities Limited, which holds experience of 4 decades in Financial Markets. Hem Angels as an angel investment platform intends to co-invest along with the lead investors. It focuses across multiple sectors, asset-light scalable business model, and business with existing customer and revenue traction, strong founder pedigree, and doing something different than the other players in the market. Its proprietary curation process and fast track closure in terms of syndication and fund mobilization are USPs which is scaling up Hem Angels. Our Startup Portfolio includes Financepeer, Edugorilla, Ingenium, Kerala Banana Chips, Expertrons, Banksathi and eBikeGo.