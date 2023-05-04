Edu Brain Academy organizes ‘Runway 2.0’ Grand fashion show in Delhi

Edu Brain Academy India’s premier design college organized a grand fashion show called The RunWay 2.0 that took place at the Tivoli royal court In South Delhi.
The event has 5 plus different fashion themes for the latest dresses and featured a total of 70 garments by 30 models. The main purpose of the fashion show was to demonstrate the flair, dynamism, and creativity of the students and faculty.
Where the 3rd year Student Gurjeet Singh won the best designer award among the students in Fashion Show RunWay 2.0
Student Satytee Sinha, Dilpreet Kaur, Parul, Shreyansu, and Sakshi Lakhani Secure the title of show Stopper with their unique and fabulous dresses and presentations during the Edu Brain Academy Fashion Show 2023.
after the event, Ms Shilpi Sharma, Director of Edu Brain Academy, expressed his delight at the trajectory which the design industry is taking and said “We provided a superb display and showed why we’re a force to reckon with in the fashion, interior decor, and design industries. We had design installations from our interior design students and garments from our fashion design course students on display and the reaction of the audience was very commendable. Platforms like these provide an opportunity to meet other institutions, see what they’re doing, and also receive some sort of feedback and encouragement from students from industry veterans. This also gave us the freedom to showcase the creativity and artistry embedded in the students of Edu Brain Academy
In this event, the Edu Brain Academy achieved new heights by displaying unique crafts in their simplicity and beauty. Events like this also create opportunities for students to gain industry exposure as well as knowledge, experience and make contacts that they might need in the future. “.