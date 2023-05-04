Edu Brain Academy organizes ‘Runway 2.0’ Grand fashion show in Delhi

Edu Brain Academy India’s premier design college organized a grand fashion show called The RunWay 2.0 that took place at the Tivoli royal court In South Delhi.

The event has 5 plus different fashion themes for the latest dresses and featured a total of 70 garments by 30 models. The main purpose of the fashion show was to demonstrate the flair, dynamism, and creativity of the students and faculty.

Where the 3rd year Student Gurjeet Singh won the best designer award among the students in Fashion Show RunWay 2.0

Student Satytee Sinha, Dilpreet Kaur, Parul, Shreyansu, and Sakshi Lakhani Secure the title of show Stopper with their unique and fabulous dresses and presentations during the Edu Brain Academy Fashion Show 2023.