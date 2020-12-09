Education New Zealand concludes ‘What’s Your Billion-Dollar Idea?’ a virtual start-up challenge for Indian students

Education New Zealand in collaboration with Indian EdTech platform Leverage Edu organized the first-ever virtual start-up challenge for Indian students to offer them a platform to showcase their entrepreneurial and business strategy, skills, and vision. The theme of the challenge was ‘What’s Your Billion-Dollar Idea?’ and students between 18-24 years of age were eligible to take part in the same.

The challenge went live on October 26, 2020, and was curated in three phases. The competition received over 150 entries from across India, in the form of two minute elevated pitch videos, rationalizing their billion-dollar idea. As part of the second phase New Zealand university academics helped shortlist and mentor the eight finalists. The students presented their billion-dollar idea to an eminent panel of the jury from New Zealand and India including Mr. Ralph Hays, Trade Commissioner and Consul-General, India, Srilanka; Mr. Karthik Reddy, Managing Partner Blume Ventures, Vice-Chairperson Indian Private Equity & Venture Capital Association; Ms. Jugnu Roy, Country Manager-India, Education New Zealand, along with Mr. Hetal Sonpal, Angel Investor, Marketing & Strategy Leader, Coach, Marathoner, Ex-Wipro, Microsoft, LinkedIn, and Intel, at a virtual grand finale on December 3, 2020.

The Three winners, Ishita Arora, Joel Joseph and Sidharthan S win a once in a lifetime opportunity of a 4-week virtual internship at prestigious New Zealand universities.

This event witnessed the participation of students from various prestigious universities across the country, where Education New Zealand empowered students to pitch their unique business ideas and their creative approach.