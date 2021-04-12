Edukemy Introduces IAS Interview Mentorship Program for UPSC Aspirants

Mumbai, 12th April 2021: Edukemy, India’s first test prep EdTech company in the non-STEM segment, today introduced its personalized IAS Interview Mentorship Program for UPSC aspirants. The program involves exclusive and personalized one-on-one training sessions with young toppers, experienced and senior bureaucrats along with sessions for psychological assessment.

The program is divided into two phases to help students attain an edge above the rest. In the first phase, pre-Detailed Application Form (DAF) filling support will be provided. Post-DAF discussion will also be conducted where candidates interact with toppers for tips on how to improve their performance. In the second phase, candidates will have a one-on-one session with psychologists and senior bureaucrats to enhance their language, develop originality, consistency and fluency and understand overall stress management. The training program is available online and students can select their slots as per convenience.

Sharing his views on the exclusive program, Mr Chandrahas Panigrahi, CEO and Co-Founder, Edukemy, said, “Our new program is designed for overall development in which students will be mentored by a highly experienced panel of bureaucrats, allowing an opportunity to the students to excel.”