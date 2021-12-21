Edustoke Plans To Expand In 45 New Cities In 2022

National, 21st December 2021: edustoke is today India’s largest online platform in preschool to K-12 space bridging parents’ need for information and expert advice on education choices and the critical need for schools to market themselves and gain enrolments in an increasingly competitive environment. The platform is currently servicing 15 cities in the country intending to expand to 45 new cities by early 2022, both national and international.

edustoke works with the sole objective of alleviating the issues of access, quality, and affordability of K 12 education and after school activities and engagements, for parents. Led and managed by a team of K 12 Industry veterans, in the last four years, the service provider has helped over 12 million parents make the most appropriate decision about their child schooling options. The brand is looking to expand in cities like Bhopal, Lucknow, Guwahati among others along with Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Doha and Bahrain in the first half of the year 2022.

Speaking about the expansion, Pawas Tyagi, Co-Founder, edustoke, comments, “Choice of School is amongst the most important decision for a parent. The school search industry is in its nascent stage given the advent of everything else. This industry is in its infancy. edustoke, currently, is the pioneer in the structured search for schools and we take pride in helping parents find the best fit for their child. What edustoke has done differently is to facilitate parents with the end-to-end information including the school fee, which we feel is the primary factor of narrowing down this search. This year we have served to close about 8 million parents from the cities that we operate in. Looking at the overwhelming response from the parents has encouraged us to grow in more cities by early next year. We aim at expanding to 45 new cities within the country and internationally. In terms of revenues, we generated 16 MN last year and anticipate a 3X growth this year. We are indebted to our clients and our team for their unparalleled faith on us. It is due to their support that we have been able to grow exponentially over the years and are now planning to widen our horizons at the global level.”

edustoke has addressed the issues that parents face while selecting a school for their child by leveraging the power of technology with proximity-based search engines and adding newer cities and schools every month. The team has in-house K-12 Industry veterans who help parents make the right choice for the base education for the child. The brand also intends to Democratize the Tuitions & Test Prep market by adding Quality tutors from all across the country in pursuit of Access to every parent. In addition, it is working with Banks & Fintech companies to extend 0% EMI to Parents to afford Quality education.

