edustoke secures INR 3 Cr seed funding from Indus Initiatives

National, 17th January 2022: edustoke is today India’s largest online platform in preschool to K 12 space bridging parents’ need for information and expert advice on education choices. The firm has recently raised INR 3 Cr. in seed funding for the brand from Indus Initiatives.

Founded in 2017 by Mr Pawas Tyagi and Mr Rohit Malik, edustoke, currently, is the pioneer in the structured search for schools and takes pride in helping parents find the best fit for their child. edustoke’s user base has doubled, and institutional client base tripled during the last 6 months. What edustoke has done differently is to not only to facilitate parents with the end-to-end information about schooling options including the school fee, edustoke handholds the parent to though the entire process of decision making also enabling financing options if required. Led and managed by a team of K 12 Industry veterans, in the last four years, edustoke has helped 12 million parents in choosing the right school for their child and in the process, helped over 2,000 schools reach out as well as engage with prospective parents and thousands of enrolments.

Commenting on Indus's fund infusion Pawas Tyagi, Co-Founder, edustoke said

“We are very pleased to welcome Indus Initiatives as our partner in realizing the vision that we had set out for edustoke. We are entering a very exciting, high acceleration phase in our journey and I am confident that this partnership will grow many folds in the coming months. We aim at expanding to 45 new cities within the country and internationally and anticipate a 3X growth this year.”

Speaking on partnering with edustoke, Sajeev Mishra, CEO, Indus Initiatives, commented,

“edustoke is on a very strong foundation and poised to grow at a rapid pace. We want to ensure that every parent has the information, advice, and ability to get the best education and development opportunities for their child. edustoke already achieved what most startups aspire to after having received a couple of rounds of funding. They are well on their way to become the biggest k12 education marketplace. Indus is planning a longer, deeper engagement with edustoke.”

The brand will leverage the capital infusion to scale to new cities across the country. It will also invest in technology to bolster its platform, strengthen its team, and build the brand. They are looking at increasing their services that are being used by a host of education service providers and ed-tech companies to acquire customers. The platform is currently servicing 15 cities in the country, intending to expand to 45 new cities by early 2022, both national and international, such as Bhopal, Lucknow, Guwahati along with Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Doha and Bahrain among others. In addition, it is working with banks and fintech companies to extend 0% EMI to parents to afford quality education.

