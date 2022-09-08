EESL signs an MoU with Health and Education Department, UT of Ladakh to integrate renewable energy & energy efficient technologies in medical establishments

New Delhi, 08 September 2022: In an effort to make Ladakh more carbon neutral, the Health and Education Department, Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh has joined hands with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a JV of Public Sector Undertakings under the Ministry of Power, by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities towards integrating renewable energy and energy-efficient technologies in medical establishments. The agreement is aimed at creating large-scale awareness about the impact of energy efficiency on mitigating climate change.

EESL and the Health and Medical Education Department of Ladakh will collaborate on finding new synergies for integrating energy efficiency solutions for buildings under the health department and other sectors as agreed on mutually. The idea is to transition towards net zero buildings and medical institutions.

Dr. Pawan Kotwal (IAS), Principal Secretary, Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh, India, said, Energy efficiency solutions in buildings are a step in the right direction for reducing the carbon footprint of the UT of Ladakh. Energy efficiency has been found to be one of the most cost-effective ways to address climate change while facilitating energy savings as well as monetary savings. We are glad to collaborate with EESL for this much-needed initiative in Ladakh.” 

Mr Arun Kumar Mishra, Chief Executive Office, EESL, said, “Ladakh is one of nature’s jewels, and preserving its ecology and environment is of prime importance. Implementing energy efficiency technologies in buildings will help in improving the lifestyle with minimal ecological footprints in the union territory. These initiatives can go a long way in preserving the environment. We are grateful to the Health and Medical Education Department of Ladakh for this opportunity.” 

Dr. Iftakhar Ahmed Chowdhary (IAS), Additional Secretary, Health & Medical Education Department, Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh, and Mr. Animesh Mishra, Head (Sales & PR), EESL signed the MOU. The event was attended by Mr. Girja Shankar who is nominated as a Nodal officer from EESL for this MOU; Mr. Nitin Bhatt (Senior Manager- PR & Sales) will be the coordinator for various other implementations in the UT of Ladakh.

EESL and the Department of Health and Medical Education of UT of Ladakh will collaboratively provide training and facilitate capacity-building activities for the relevant stakeholders on energy efficiency technologies and programs. Additionally, EESL will assist in formulating, implementing, and monitoring of a few pilot projects for the demonstration of Geothermal and Renewable-Energy powered Heat Pump technology for space conditioning at selected pilot buildings.