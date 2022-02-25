Effective trading tips for beginners from Binomists

Have you thought of becoming a trader, but you decided the Binomo platform is a fraud? The internet addresses all details about Binomists, but it’s not clear where to begin as a novice. This piece will help you join this community and become a pro.

Who are called Binomists, and why do they trust Binomo?

Binomists form part of a trustworthy community with great values. They look for opportunities tirelessly and are curious about learning and exploring new ideas on Binomo.

Maybe you are asking is Binomo legal in India? Binomists trust the platform because it is legit and regulated by the International Financial Commission. Because it adhered to regulations, the company has got a trade quality certificate and several awards, including the 2015 FE and 2016 IAIR awards.

Protect your Binomo account

Creating a Binomo account is a quick process. Registering via the app or website, ensure the login page has an official yellow logo. Click “Sign in”, then provide your email and a strong password as guided to avoid account hacking. You can also become a client using Facebook or Google ID. Just click on the appropriate icon to enter your details.

Note! Select currency carefully since you will not be able to change it once you create an account. Read and accept the Client Agreement to avoid violating its terms.

Once you are through with registration, you can log in and begin trading anytime.

In some cases, the platform may ask you to pass the verification. It’s not only a mandatory process but a way to ensure that your Binomo account is safe from scammers and your funds are protected. The process takes only a few minutes vs. IQ Option.

Training as long as possible

You need to know how to use the platform and close a trade on Binomo by getting the necessary education and tutorials.

You don’t need to ask ‘How to make money on Binomo’ but study and learn since it’s not a fast profit platform but a safe environment for investment and trading.

The Binomo demo account is the best tool before starting financial empowerment by investing real funds. It provides an opportunity to practice trading without fear of losing cash.

The account has $1000 virtual funds that once you exhaust them while training, they get replenished. Don’t forget about the Help Center (this is the FAQ section, which can also be called the analogue of Wikipedia). Here you can find any question about Binomo and get quick and high-quality responses in various languages, including Hindi and English.

Develop your own trading strategy

Binomo is not a game you need to learn how to play. Binomists realize that no trading strategy is winning on its own. You need to develop your tactics and test them on the demo account. Only skills and experience will help you make the correct forecasting.

Track your progress with tournaments

You can contest with experienced traders and gain more skills to help you when trading. The “Daily Free” tournament is a great way to track your progress, even on the Binomodemo account. And paid tournaments will open after the first deposit.

Invest in Binomo advisedly

After utilizing the demo account and tutorials, you can switch to a real account. You will only need a minimum deposit of $5 if you live in India and $1 to begin a trade on Binomo. Experienced Binomists advise starting with a minimum amount to reduce risk.

NetBanking, UPI, Paytm, Indian exchanger, GlobePay, PhonePe are the payment options available in India. Funds cannot be deposited to Binomo from Paypal.

The international broker offers several benefits to its users, such as:

A 25% welcome bonus: You receive it after creating a free account when making your first deposit.

Deposit bonus: It’s a gift in the amount of 100-200%, depending on your account type. Note that it doesn’t stack with Binomo coupons.

Bonus coupon or promo code: You can get it from the web, Binomo promotional programs, or personal manager (if you’re a VIP client).

No-deposit bonus: most often, it’s received by VIP account holders from their managers. This includes deposit insurance and risk-free trades.

Note! Check the Binomo Client Agreement for the terms and conditions of each specific bonus.

How to withdraw money from Binomo

Withdrawing will need you to use the same payment method you used while depositing in your account; this ensures that your funds are secure.

Money withdrawal from Binomo can take a few hours or at least three days, depending on the provider’s policy and the type of account you own.

The minimum withdrawal is $10, and the maximum limit of $3.000 per day, $10.000 per week and $40.000 per month. IQ option charges around $31 vs. Binomo which offers one withdrawal per day without any commission.

Note! If you need more details, you can always contact the company via the chatbot, email support@binomo.com or the head office.

Don’t lose sight of trading risks

Trading involves risks, and if you are not careful, you may end up being so discouraged. You may not get the correct forecasting on your trade. However, you can reduce this risk with a suitable trading strategy.

Be open to learning and keep your emotions under control. Analyzing the market is the best way to balance trading. Choose a daily loss that you will not struggle to accept. Also, avoid signals as much as you can.

Use the Binomo mobile app

If you don’t own a desktop PC, you can still trade on your mobile device. You can download the Binomo app for Android/iPhone from Google Play and the App Store.

If you struggle to get the Binomo app for your Android, kindly don’t hack. Use the link https://www.binomo.com/en/ to download the APK for free, then invest and trade from your phone or tablet.

Remember, there is no Binomo trading app for desktops since there is no software for Windows. You can only log in on your PC using the browser.

In general about the Binomist community

Joining the Binomist community is the best way to clear your doubts on whether Binomo is fake or a scam (which is not). You will know the answer to what’s Binomo and how does it really work and get proof of whether it’s real or not from authentic users. Forums on the net like Quora are also helpful to guide you through as you consider other experienced users’ reviews.

We recommend you get all facts and tips before you begin, as trading can be risky, and you may lose funds. Not ready to trade yet? Sign up for the Binomo affiliate program as a partner.