Efficiently manage workspace with RoomBook Plus to book and run uninterrupted meetings…

New Delhi, June 19, 2022: Panasonic India, a leading diversified technology company, launched RoomBook Plus – a smart meeting room management solution (MRMS) to help organizations efficiently manage work space usage. The solution offers integrated (both hardware and software) capabilities that assists to optimize meeting room space, reduce administration time and create a more efficient working environment. It is the only wireless meeting room management solution in India that is based on energy efficient technology by E Ink with an unparalleled battery life. The solution is compatible with all e-mailing platforms accessible on laptops and smartphones and will be available through Panasonic distributors and system integrators.

Commenting on the launch, Vijay Wadhawan, Director, System Solutions Division, Panasonic India said, “Accordingly to recent reports, the meeting room management market in India is growing at CAGR 19 percent and estimated to reach a value of $31.6 Million by FY 2024. With offices reopening after the pandemic, a new generation of employees entering the market, and the growing need for agile technology among businesses, collaboration and communication solutions are a key element to optimize customer experience and drive productivity. Our RoomBook Plus solution is easy to deploy, manage, and use that suits the needs of today’s modern workspaces, allowing easier communication, increasing meeting room efficiency, and delivering sustainable solutions. Our objective is to provide customized solutions that combine the right hardware, software, and wireless capabilities to our clients to enable them offer a great experience to the end customers.”

RoomBook Plus is a Meeting Room Scheduler which is flexible, secure, and easy-to-use solution that helps in optimization and efficient management of meeting rooms. The meeting room management solutions’ hardware functionality is based on the energy efficient technology by E Ink, which makes the solution unrivalled in terms of adaptability, ease of installation and usage, and ultra-low power consumption, making it a sustainable offering. We use a similar technology in our Eletronic Shelf Label (ESL) range which has been designed to increase operational efficiencies for retailers and enterprises; while driving the sustainability agenda. The devices are completely cordless and can be attached to any surface, even glass; without tools, bolts or brackets.

“We are excited to work with Panasonic to bring sustainable displays into the workspace,” said Mr. Johnson Lee, CEO of E Ink. “E Ink is known for our low power, eco-friendly displays – in a comparison of the electricity consumed by 30 million 10-inch ePaper signage and 30 million 10-inch LCD signage used worldwide for continuous use over five years, the CO2 emissions saved is 12,000 times that of an LCD. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Panasonic to develop more sustainable products and solutions.”

The MRMS solution seamlessly connects over Wi-Fi and is interoperable with mailing systems such as Outlook 365, Microsoft Exchange, G Suite and iCalendar allowing organizers to book meeting/ conference room with their existing desktop calendar or mobile phone. The solution is integrated with the calendar to ensure easy scheduling and booking of meetings, conference rooms, or huddle spaces with a simple click. Further, its offers real-time notification updates and automatically makes the room available if the meeting is cancelled by the organizer. The RoomBook Plus solution simplifies common but significant concerns such as utilizing unattended rooms, avoiding frequent interruptions during meetings, and optimising room scarcity and availability concerns. The solution also provides meeting room analytics and can be used for hot desking to drive space efficiency at workplaces.

Panasonic India’s System Solution Division (SSD) develops and delivers new-age solutions which are aligned to the enterprise needs, fully utilizing the inter-connectivity of Panasonic networked products. SSD is a key business driver of technology solutions for government and commercial enterprises of all sizes. The division offers unified business communications, mobile computing, as well as solutions for security and public safety, retail point-of-sale, industrial automation, and professional audio and visual systems.