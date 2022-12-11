Effotel Indore announces Indore to Lucknow Food Festival

Indore, 11th December 2022:Kickstart your delicious plans with friends and family as the Indore to Lucknow food festival is here to satiate your taste buds. A cozy ambiance and beautifully crafted interiors will surely make your dining experience a memorable one.

Flavourful biryani with layers of delectable spices, veggies, onions, dry fruits, saffron, etc. l enriched with yogurt will add a luxurious flavour to your meal. At the fest, you can also treat your taste buds with tasty, spicy, tangy kebabs and tikka delights.

The menu includes MawaBati, Malpua, BhuttekiKees, Dal Bafla, Jalebi, MalaiMakhani, Kebab Paratha, PooriKachori, Kanpuripaan, Tunde Kebabs, Galoti Kebabs and Biryani to mention a few.

The Cube is a bright and inviting multi-cuisine restaurant that offers an eclectic menu of Indian, multi-cuisine and Pan-Asian cuisines. Guests can choose from a wide range of famous Indian, South Indian, Asian and Western preparations in all three meals. Indulge in an experience of authentic flavours today at The Cube in Effotel Indore by Sayaji.