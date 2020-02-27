EFL revolutionises AC’s by launching Health Conditioners

Eureka Forbes Limited, market leaders and makers of Aquaguard water purifiers, today announced the pan-India launch of the country’s first ‘health conditioner’ – Forbes. The first of its kind, the Forbes Health Conditioner is a step ahead of regular air-conditioners.

With the market penetration of air-conditioners at 6% and consumer needs evolving fast, Forbes does more than cool. Equipped with the powerful, patented ‘Active Shield’ technology, the product delivers air free of 99% of microbes and germs within two hours. It also de-odorises air effectively.

The air-conditioner category is cluttered with over 25 brands with a volume of over 7.3 million units, grossing over Rs. 20,000 crore and witnessing an exponential growth of 25% as of last year.Within a span of just two years, since it’s pilot launch, the Forbes brand has achieved 2.8% overall market share in Gujarat and 2.5% overall market share in Kerala and sold over 45,000 units.It has also introduced cassette and tower ACs for cool, healthy air in shops and offices.

Vikram Surendran, President, Eureka Forbes Limited, said: “Health conditioners are now a year-long necessity. Today, consumers are looking for innovation and advanced technologies that enable good health and well-being. Forbes was introduced in response to this growing consciousness. We plan to consistently introduce a range of such products to improve the quality of life.”

Forbes’ unique ‘Active Shield Technology removes 99% germs and keeps every corner of the home cool and healthy. The all-weather health conditioner provides clean air in winters too while keeping the compressor off.

The range includes5 Star (1 TR, 1.5 TR capacity) and 3 Star (1 TR, 1.5 TR, 2), and will cost Rs 43,990 to Rs 64,990.

Key Differentiators

Forbes Health Conditioner

Regular Air Conditioners

99% germ removal

Yes

No

Patented Active Shield Technology

Yes

No

UV-C disinfection technology

Yes

No

Follow-me technology

Yes

No

60% lower energy consumption

Yes

No

Air-conditioners are now an integral part of our lives. As heat and humidity rise, we use them more frequently. However, continuous exposure to such air can be harmful. Most split air-conditioners recirculate the air, which results in the flow of microbial contaminants and poor purification. Forbes Health Conditioners are the perfect offering to bridge this gap.