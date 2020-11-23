Ega Juice Clinic from Ega Wellness Sets its Sights on the Indian Market

Ega Juice Clinic—a highly celebrated Ayurvedic detox brand based out of Singapore—that offers a variety of body-cleansing health drinks, cold-pressed juices, detox juices, turmeric lattes and cold brew coffees, will be making their products available online in India via their website and also in collaboration with Amazon, Zomato and Swiggy.

India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world and urban dwellers, especially those in the 30-60 age group, are rapidly developing numerous lifestyle-related diseases. The main objective of Ega Juice Clinic is to prevent these lifestyle-related diseases via appropriate diet and detox systems. Hence, on the basis of a holistic approach that encompasses mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual well-being, their products have been developed to boost health and immunity the Ayurvedic way.

Co-founder – Ega Wellness, Sumit Nanda said, “In the initial phase, our products will only be available online, as we plan to distribute them from a central kitchen. During this phase, we are focused on developing a customer base for our subscription plans. While we start at the NCR, the endeavour is to expand to other metro cities and state capitals. Broadly speaking, our target audience constitutes urban consumers in the 30-60 year age group. Our products offer a holistic solution for lifestyle diseases by addressing the root of the problem via traditional Ayurvedic methods. While the world is thinking of building new hospitals, we have set out to promote practices and develop products that ensure good health.”

Started in Singapore in 2017 with a single retail outlet, Ega Juice Clinic is now a household name in Singapore with more than 200,000 customers till date and a subscription base of over 6000 clients for their juice cleanse program. They have also offered Ayurveda and lifestyle consultations to over 5000 customers so far. This vision of preventive healthcare has been met with a lot of enthusiasm in Singapore and the brand aims to replicate its success in India. Considering India’s Ayurvedic and spiritual heritage, and also the health issues gripping modern India, the availability of such authentic products here is much needed.