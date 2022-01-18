EGGOZ NUTRITION Launched its new brand campaign “EXTRA IN THE ORDINARY”

EGGOZ Nutrition, a Gurgaon- based consumer-oriented and integrated farmer egg brand has launched a new campaign, “Extra In The Ordinary’. EGGOZ was started with a passion to help farmers of rural North India to improve their yield and income.

From the beginning to now, it has been an incredible journey for EGGOZ to position itself as a farmer consolidated and customer-centric egg brand, supplying innovative and high-quality, UV-sanitized garden-fresh eggs straight from the farm to the local shop, offering the most natural and bioavailable protein free of pesticides, steroids, and hormones.

EGGOZ realizes the potential of growing demand for UV sanitized eggs in India and, the brand has created its new campaign, “Extra In The Ordinary,” intending to introduce the EGGOZ brand proposition and raise awareness about it. The campaign has been produced by ‘Some Place Nice’ and was launched online, utilising a combination of static and video assets to reach the target demographic and increase brand awareness.

This integrated marketing campaign includes four video assets, each demonstrating how daily dose of Eggoz Nutrition gives ordinary people the additional skills they need to become #Extraintheordinary. These four videos depict four distinct scenarios with Family, Teenagers, Fitness, and Female-Centric screenplays, all emphasising on attaining modest but surprising goals to create the ‘Extra In The Ordinary’ feel. EGGOZ have a targeted approach to reach their desired TG with a mix of Mediums.

The campaign is streaming across OTT platforms such as Disney+Hotstar, SonyLiv, India versus South Africa ODI Series, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Google Display Network and Impact properties like Inshorts & Truecaller amongst others.

Talking about the new Brand Campaign, Mr. Abhishek Negi (Co-Founder), EGGOZ, said, “This campaign promotes the company’s strengths as a consumer-focused and integrated farmer egg brand in India, as well as its objective of providing chemical-free, completely integrated eggs from farmers around the country.

This campaign will serve to raise awareness about EGGOZ’s world-class services and explain how, as a brand, we are prepared to assist India in its further growth. Our goal with this integrated brand campaign is to establish our brand image and offering among current and potential customers.”

The campaign highlights how EGGOZ goes above and beyond for their customers by delivering super fresh eggs from farms to their plates following eleven safety checks including UV Sanitization and ensuring an extensively researched quality hen feed to ensure you get a consistent, tasty, happy, and nutritious quantity of protein with every egg.