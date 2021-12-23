Eggoz raises ~USD 3.5M in Series A round from NABVENTURES Fund and existing investors



New Delhi: Eggoz, India’s only egg focused consumer brand for fresh and chemical-free eggs, has raised Series A funding of ~USD 3.5M led by NABVENTURES (a VC fund anchored by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development: NABARD), with participation from Avaana Capital, Rebright Partners, Bellerive Capital and angel investors Sanjiv Rangrass and Indresh Saluja.

With this funding, Eggoz is poised for explosive growth as it increases its brand footprint, launches egg-based value-added products, and enters new geographies.

The egg production in India is concentrated in the Southern states. At the same time, there are hardly any scaled-up production facilities in the North, resulting in extended supply chains and multiple intermediaries, with eggs reaching consumers in the North after 4-7 days, lacking in freshness and quality. Eggoz plans to address this gap in the procurement and supply of eggs in North India.

Founded by Abhishek Negi, Uttam Kumar, Aditya Singh who are alumni of IIT Kharagpur and Pankaj Pandey, Gurgaon-based Eggoz today is India’s only focused consumer brand play in eggs, which procures and delivers fresh and chemical-free eggs from farm to retailers within 24 hours of laying.

Apart from its primary presence in Delhi-NCR, Eggoz is also present in major cities like Allahabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Indore, Patna and Ranchi.

The brand closely works with farmers under a fully supported integration model, ensuring 100% natural feed to birds and deploying IoT & farmer app tech platforms. Eggoz ensures that all eggs undergo 11 safety checks, including pH tests, proper grading, cleaning, and UV sanitisation after procurement. Packed Eggoz boxes are then sold via Omni-channels, including Kirana stores, mini-supermarkets e-commerce platforms and online D2C.