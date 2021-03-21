EHPL launches Surite – One Stop Solution for all your Healthcare Needs

Kolkata: Essentially Healthy Private Ltd (EHPL), part of the S K Bajoria Group Company, has launched Surite – a one-stop digital healthcare solution App here today for easy and affordable access to healthcare products and services. Surite can be downloaded through the Appstore and Playstore and will also be available through our web portal www.surite.in.

Leveraging the power of technology, Surite, brings together healthcare service providers, suppliers and manufacturers on a common platform and helps connect people to the best and affordable healthcare services and wellness products.

“Surite will be at the forefront of India’s digital healthcare revolution. We are driven to expand access to quality and affordable healthcare services across India and be the change makers in terms of providing superior digital medical facilities.” said Ms. Smita Bajoria, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, EHPL.

Surite ensures that the users, service providers, vendors, subscribers and all others involved get right and timely information, services and support through the web portal and mobile App. Surite was designed keeping in mind the importance of cohesive healthcare services and aims to overcome the current disjointed state of healthcare industry.

In the first phase of the launch Surite will offer access to doctor consultations and diagnostic testing. In addition, an e-pharmacy and wellness store stocking a wide range of healthcare and wellness products has been set up. The digital platform will later roll out various verticals with an aim to become a holistic healthcare service provider and offer support to people as they try to achieve better health.

“We aim to be the largest web and mobile-based aggregator and facilitator of health services, products and tele-medicine in India.”Ms. Smita Bajoria added.

Surite will provide affordable access to the following healthcare products and services:

● Doctor Appointments: Book doctor consultation, offline or online anytime and anywhere in the city!

● Diagnostic Tests: A simple lab test or comprehensive health package, this user-friendly app brings everything.

● Pharmacy Store: Order medicines online from the comfort of your home and get them delivered to your doorstep without any hassle.

● Wellness Store: From medical equipment to organic foods, from entertainment pleasure to wellness clothes, Surite will bring everything one needs delivered to your doorstep!.

● Hospitalization Services: Surite helps patients easy access to best-in-class hospitalisation services without any trouble.

● Ambulance Services: With Surite, one can book ambulance services anytime and anywhere.

● Home Care Services: Get nursing, physiotherapy, personal trainers and other such similar services at the comfort of home with Surite.

● Concierge Services: Surite will provide subscription-based medical concierge service that includes personalized doctor visits, health screenings, wellness and nutrition, medical care, elderly care, fitness for the children and pregnant women, and many more at your home.