Ejohri Now Offers Gold Loans to Customers; Partners With HDFC Bank

India’s first, largest, and the only omnichannel marketplace for jewellery shopping, eJOHRI announces its collaboration with HDFC Bankas its lending partner to facilitate its newly added gold loan services in a hassle-free manner. The latest development reinstates the brand’s commitment to becoming the one-stop-solution for all jewellery-related requirements for customers. Now customers can easily avail a gold loan at the best rates in simple steps online.

Cash crunch at critical times has claimed many dreams and gold jewellery has been an unfailing investment since time immemorial. With its latest development, eJOHRI is addressing all the customer complexities and challenges associated with gold, buying and lending online. The jewellery aggregator is the only one stop solution marketplace in the industry which serves its purpose by ensuring transparency and in delivering in all the gold loan products ranging from buying and availing gold loans effortlessly. Spread across 130+ cities pan India eJOHRI has listed more than 30,000 products design on its site and on-boarded 250+ jewellers, 350+ stores in 140+ cities.

Speaking about launching these services, Jitandra Singh, CEO& Co-founder at eJOHRI said, “Gold has always been a lucrative investment option for Indians. Keeping in mind the country’s obsession with Gold, we have stepped in to provide an all in one solution for gold transactions online. Our latest service intends to facilitate easy access to the customer’s requirements against their gold assets. We have partnered with leading financial institutions and corporations to ensure that the customer gets the best deal on their assets, that too at lowest interest rates within a few hours.”

For gold loan, the website gives its customers freedom to choose the bank they’d like to take a loan from the financial institutions listed. It will enable faster access to cash, closer to the desired location of the customer. The platform would lend complete details on monthly EMI and rate of interest, post which customers can book an appointment with the bank. It will be followed by swift document verification and gold valuation, with cash disbursal period as low as 1 to 2 hours.

Shailen Mehta, Founder & MD at eJOHRI said, “We believe in empowering our customers besides maintaining transparency, honesty and openness in regards to valuation of your gold as well as the process we follow. We endeavour to resolve any jewellery related challenge and have enabled transparency in pricing and interest rates for our customers. Our customers can choose the bank that offers them the best deal against their jewellery, and go ahead to fulfil their dream.”

About the eJOHRI:

Founded in 2015, eJOHRI is India’s first and largest omnichannel marketplace for fine jewellery. Based out of Mumbai, and co-founded by Shailen Mehta, and Jignesh Mehta along with Jitandra Singh, veteran business strategists, with a vision to be an online facilitator providing a common platform to jewellers to market and showcase their products to a wide customer base in India and abroad via offline and online channels. The company envisions empowering jewellers and improving productivity & efficiency of the overall industry. For consumers, eJOHRI aspires to enhance the entire lifecycle of jewellery shopping experience. The platform is addressing the complexities and challenges of online jewellery commerce.