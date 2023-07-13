Eklavya Batham, Mallesh dominate on day one of the Secunderabad Club Youth Regatta

Hyderabad, July 13, 2023: The morning session of the Secunderabad Club Youth regatta on day one, saw four races being conducted for the international 420 class boat, 29 er boat, and optimist main fleets. The conditions for racing were ideal with Steady Winds of 10-15 knots.

The 420 fleet saw tough competition with both mixed-category participants vying for the top spot. Local girl duos of Alekhya Cundoo and Akhil Pilli of Secunderabad Club and Laveti Dharini of Yacht Club Hyderabad and Vadla Mallesh Navy boys sports Goa winning one race each. In the optimist class National sailing school sailor Eklavya Batham dominated the day winning three races. 29er class saw the duo of Nikhil and Akash of Navy Boys sports Goa winning all races.

Afternoon session two saw a fresh breeze with winds dying down towards the end of the day. Mallesh of Navy Boys dominated the session with two wins followed by Shashank Batham of the national sailing school. Divyanshi leads Shital both of National sailing school and Alia of Tamil Nadu sailing close behind. Shubham of the National sailing school and Bhanuchandra of yacht club Hyderabad are in close competition.