Ekta Cosmetics launches a new skincare brand, Jeannot Ceuticals

New Delhi- Ekta Cosmetics has launched a new skincare brand – Jeannot Ceuticals, in partnership with Skeyndor, the renowned skincare brand from Spain. The brand was launched at the Eros Hotel in New Delhi.

The event was attended by 400 people consisting of top professionals from some of the best salon in the country, media and other esteemed dignitaries including Mrs. Antonio Mur, President, and Jordi Morcillo, CEO, of Skeyndor SLU, Spain.

The Indian beauty market is evolving constantly and growing at a very healthy pace. Thanks to the economic boom and the increasing awareness, people’s urge to looks good are stronger than ever. The demand for quality skincare products that are not exorbitantly priced is at an all-time high. That makes for an opportune moment for a brand like Jeannot Ceuticals. The Jeannot Ceuticals products have been designed and manufactured by Skeyndor post rigorous research with innovative formulations. It is truly a European skincare brand that offers high quality, result-oriented products at affordable prices.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Ravi Mittal, Managing Director, Ekta Cosmetics said, “It is the beginning of a bright new era that will revolutionize the professional skincare market. The brand is backed by science, technology and proven expertise in skincare. It is formulated with natural ingredients that are dermatologically and allergy-tested.”

Interacting with the media, Mr. Jordi Morcillo, CEO, Skeynder SLU, said, “India is an important market for us. The success of Skeyndor here has been truly inspiring. We value the observations and suggestions of Ekta Cosmetics and my friend Ravi. When he suggested that India is ready for a mass premium brand that fulfilled the needs and aspirations of the growing middle classes here, we saw a great opportunity. We have developed Jeannot Ceuticals to reach a wider customer base.”

Mr. Jose Ramon Baranano, hon’ble Ambassador of Spain in India, had a word of encouragement for the business in India. He elaborated, “I am all for business collaborations between Spain and India. I feel happy to see a brand like Skeyndor, which is a successful Spanish brand with a global presence do so well here. I wish the new brand Jeannot Ceuticals all the best.

Elaborating on the business strategy and future plans about the new brand, Mr. Ravi Mittal added, “This launch, in fact, is the global launch of the brand. Because starting with India, Ekta Cosmetics plans to take it places and market Jeannot Ceuticals across the world.”

Jeannot Ceuticals offers 4 treatment lines – Brightening, Whitening, Anti-ageing, and Hydrating, along with home care products. It also offers a Cleansing line for home use and SunSheild SPF 50.

Instant Glow – Brightening Line is enriched with Vit C, AHAs and White Peony extracts, which activates the natural defence mechanism of skin and gives protection from oxidative damage. The range claims to instantly restore radiance to dull skin. Skin becomes renewed, brightened and even-toned.

Brilliance White – Whitening Line contains Punarnava Root extract, which is renowned for its properties of reducing melanin formation. It also contains Gingseng root extract, Vit B3 and White Peony extract. It is formulated to minimise the appearance of dark spots and achieve a brighter and more even skin tone.

Infinite Youth – Anti-ageing line is based on stem cells extracts, hydrolysed Soyabean fibre, Hyaluronic acid and White Peony extracts. This line is designed to reduce the appearance of deep lines and wrinkles and results in firm and brightened skin.

Hydra Boost – Hydrating line is formulated with Green Caviar, Cocktail of Green Seaweed, Milk thistle and Tulsi. It is formulated to hydrate, calm and brighten the skin.

Dermaclean is the cleansing line and consists of white mushrooms, Hamamelis, Glycolic acid and white peony extracts. It features 5 products for home use.

Sun Shield – Sun protection line prevents skin photo-aging. It provides broad UVB/A spectrum protection. The product, Dry-Touch protective emulsion SPF 50 contains Bisabolol, Allantoin and White Peony extract.

The complete Jeannot Ceutical range consists of 4 treatment lines and 18 home care products. All products are very competitively priced.