Elan Group Rolls Out Booster Dose Drive for its Workers to Commemorate World Labour Day

Gurugram: On the Occasion of World International Labour Day, Elan Group partnered with Medanta Hospital to organize a COVID-19 booster dose drive for their workers in order to protect them against Coronavirus. The booster dose drive was organized across all of Elan’s Project Sites. 100 of Covaxin & Covishield were made available for the workers who are eligible for the booster dose in collaboration with Medanta Hospital. The drive was held for existing labour at all ELAN’s construction sites.

Speaking about this thoughtful initiative, Mr Rakesh Kapoor, Chairman, Elan Group, said, The safety of our construction workers is of the utmost importance to us. Furthermore, this vaccination drive was necessary because many of the workers at our sites are migrant workers who have difficulty following instructions for receiving the booster shot. We appreciate the positive response we received from them, which contributed to the success of the booster drive. ” He continued, “We are also grateful to Medanta Hospital for their assistance and cooperation in making this booster drive a successful one.”