Elanders Americas Increases Productivity, Versatility, and Global Consistency with Sheetfed Inkjet Technology

Elanders Americas, a global supplier of integrated solutions in the areas of print & packaging and supply chain management, recently invested in a Canon varioPRINT iX-Series production sheetfed inkjet. The addition of this press supports Elanders’ mission to transition their customers from offset-to-digital and from print-to-inventory to print-on-demand.

This sheetfed press handles a variety of run lengths, personalized print, mixed media, and quickly switches between jobs. With true 1200 x 1200 dpi, inline quality control, and faster drying time the varioPRINT iX delivers image quality of offset with the productivity and cost efficiency of production inkjet. Running sheets at inkjet speeds means we can produce more jobs, shorter runs, on tighter deadlines than either offset or roll-fed inkjet.

Elanders’ strategic path towards global consistency across facilities was another key factor in the investment decision. Their Germany, UK, and now USA plants have all installed a Canon varioPRINT iX-Series press. As they continue to see the shift from the traditional long run – lower per unit price mentality, the cost savings and environmental benefits coupled with offset quality from digital technology the varioPRINT iX offers, solidifies the investment choice.

Elanders’ growth and success has been built upon offering customers excellent choices with the best available quality output at optimal pricing for all their applications. The Canon varioPRINT iX-Series sheetfed inkjet is one more step towards situating Elanders’ throughput, quality, and consistency for their customers and strengthening their competitive edge.