Elara Technologies Ranked 13th Among Best Companies To Work For In India

National: India’s only full stack real estate technology firm Elara Technologies, has been ranked 13th among the 100 best companies to work for in India, according to the findings of the annual survey by the Great Place to Work® Institute and The Economic Times.

The company also ranked among India’s best workplaces in the e-commerce category.

Elara, which owns industry leading digital real estate portals – Housing.com, Makaan.com & PropTiger.com, has been recognized for its unique organizational culture and has excelled on the five dimensions essential for building a ‘high trust, high performance’ culture.

Commenting on the achievement, Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, Housing.com, Makaan.com & PropTiger.com, said: “This acknowledgment is a testimony to the fact that our efforts, as a business that puts employee well-being and customer satisfaction at the very core of its policy formation, are moving in the right direction. It also speaks volumes about our continuing efforts to deliver a consistent, superlative employee experience.”

The company’s initiatives centered around its employees that include global best practices, extensive training modules and superior employee benefits, along with a special focus on employee care during the pandemic, contributed significantly to the company’s strong performance on the list.

The survey places Elara Technologies among an elite group of 50 companies chosen from over 850+ organisations across 20+ industry sectors that provide employees a fun, challenging and learning environment at work.

Elara Technologies, which is India’s only full-stack real estate platform, was ranked 95th in the list in 2017, and 34th in 2019 by the Great Place to Work® Institute.

Using an objective methodology of assessing workplace culture, the Great Place to Work® Institute benchmarked the surveyed companies according to two key parameters that measure employee experience and people practices.

Rohit Hasteer, Group CHRO, Housing.com, Makaan.com & PropTiger.com, said, “Winning a place on this coveted list is a strong affirmation of the trust and confidence that our people repose in us. At Elara, people have always been at the core of our strategy, and this belief has driven us to work tirelessly each day, to build a great work culture that is enabling, fulfilling, and above all, caring.”

“We strive to promote growth, innovation and collaborative teamwork, and ensure that our people get ample opportunities to grow and have impactful careers. Our high rank is an attestation to our ‘people-first’ approach, despite a tough year, and a reiteration of our commitment towards creating a happy workplace,” Mr. Hasteer added.

Over the years, Elara Technologies has striven to build an organisation on the fundamentals of trust, transparency & expertise and it has emerged as one of the most preferred employers in the country. Being a hybrid organization that brings the worlds of real estate and internet technology together, the company has designed customized and robust programs to keep employees at the leading edge of an ever-changing environment.