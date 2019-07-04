Elara Technologies ranked 34th among India’s ‘Great Place To Work’ for 2019

Elara Technologies Pte Ltd., owner of Housing.com, PropTiger.com, Makaan.com has been ranked 34th in the annual ranking of India’s Best Companies to Work For conducted by the Great Place to Work® Institute and The Economic Times. The company’s initiatives centred around its employees, including global best practices, extensive training modules and employee benefits along with a commitment towards work-life balance contributed significantly to the company’s strong performance on the list. The acknowledgement places Elara Technologies among an elite group of 50 companies chosen from over 600 organisations across 20+ industry sectors that provide employees a fun, challenging and learning environment at work.

Using an objective methodology of assessing workplace culture, the Great Place to Work institute benchmarked the surveyed companies as per two key parameters that measure employee experience and people practices. Over the years, Elara Technologies has striven to build an organisation on the fundamentals of trust, transparency, and expertise. With strategic acquisitions, the company has grown rapidly without losing its cultural nucleus. Elara Technologies has implemented several initiatives for its employees that contribute to their growth and development. Being a hybrid organization that brings the worlds of real estate and e-commerce together, the company has designed customized and robust programs to keep employees at the leading edge of an ever-changing environment.

Commenting on the achievement, Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, Housing.com, PropTiger.com, Makaan.com, and FastFox.com said, “Dedication and commitment permeate every aspect of our business where we foster a culture in which, employees perform at the highest level while maintaining a healthy balance in their lives. I am proud of the trust and camaraderie that our culture has fostered amongst our employees. This ranking endorses the fact that our efforts are in the right direction, inspiring us to take excellence to new heights.”

Rohit Hasteer, Group CHRO, Housing.com, PropTiger.com, Makaan.com, and FastFox.com said, “Winning a place on this coveted list is a strong testimony of the trust and confidence that our employees repose in us. We strive to promote growth, innovation and collaborative teamwork where every team member is an equal stakeholder in the success of the organization. We are constantly working towards cultivating a culture of ownership and belongingness amongst employees, ensuring that they get ample opportunities to grow and have impactful careers. Our high rank is an acknowledgement from our employees who believe in a common dream and most importantly, a reiteration of our commitment towards creating a happy workplace.”

India’s Best Companies To Work For is the country’s largest annual study based on workplace culture aimed at identifying, recognizing, learning and spreading best practices of organizations that achieve business objectives by being great workplaces. More than 600 companies across 20+ industries participated in the study in India, making it one of the most competitive lists nationally.