ELCINA hosts Seminar on Ecosystem Opportunities for the ESDM industry

GIFT City, Gandhi Nagar, India (May 23rd, 2023): Electronic Industries Association of India (ELCINA), the premier body representing the electronics industry in the country, on 18th May 2023 hosted a seminar on “Ecosystem Opportunities for ESDM industry” at GIFT City, Gandhinagar, intending to disseminate Information on various opportunities available in the ESDM sector due to proactive approach of the government to promote manufacturing of electronics items in India.

Gujarat State Electronics Mission (GSEM) under Department of Science & Technology, Government of Gujarat is the nodal agency for the implementation of Semiconductor and Electronics policy of Gujarat. GSEM is responsible for policy advocacy, investor outreach, and investor facilitation. GSEM also undertakes programs for skilled manpower development for the electronics and semiconductor industries within Gujarat.

As part of the policy, the Government through GSEM, intends to create a conducive business environment through functioning as a single window mechanism for investors within the policy.

The seminar witnessed participation of all the stakeholders, investors, Govt. officials, industry engaging in insightful discussions on Path Breaking Gujrat Electronics Policy 2022-2028, FAB Investment announcement at Dholera, potential challenges and how to overcome, modern trends, opportunities, incentives etc. The event emphasized the importance of the requirement of significant investments, Government support, and sustainability and identified opportunities for leveraging environmentally responsible practices while fostering economic growth.

Dr Ashwini Agarwal, Director Applied Materials gave a special address on creating semiconductor supply chain in India. He focussed on various applied material is taking along with ELCINA to create a conducive eco-system for the upcoming semiconductor manufacturing industry. This will require robust supply chain as well as skilled manpower. He mentioned the sub-groups within ELCINA for work force development and supply chain development and thein mandate.

Dr Seema Vinayak, Director Solid State Physical Laboratory, an eminent scientist in the field of semiconductor participated in the event as subject matter expert. According to her the semiconductor industry is bound to come to india where we already have a fairly matured eco-system for design and a number of fabless semiconductor companies are operating from India.

Shri Sanjay Agarwal, President of ELCINA,conveyed his best wishes for the event. According to him, the semiconductor industry is highly technology-driven and requires expertise in chip design, embedded systems, and manufacturing. It requires a multi-pronged approach involving government support, private sector investments, and collaboration between industry players. By focusing on technology infrastructure, India can strengthen its electronics industry, drive economic growth, and establish itself as a global player.

Shri Vijay Nehra, IAS, Secretary, Department of Science & Technology, Govt of Gujarat, said, “Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister, India has targeted US$ 300 Billion of domestic electronics production and digital economy worth US$ 1 Trillion in 2025. Along the spirit of Government of India’s policies, the Government of Gujarat has chosen a focussed policy-driven approach with the launch of an exclusive semiconductor policy and electronics policy with compelling incentives. As one of India’s most industrialized states with a vibrant economy and excellent social infrastructure coupled with investor-friendly governance, Gujarat is the most preferred destination for electronics manufacturing. The Government will announce many new investments in the semiconductor and electronics segment, soon.”

Some notable dignitaries at the Seminar were Dr Ashwini Agarwal, Director, Applied Material, Dr. Seema Vinayak Director SSPL (DRDO), Mr. RG Trasi,CEO, RIR Power Electronics Limited, Mr. Bhuwan Purohit, Ex. Director RubaminPvt. Ltd., Sundeep Saxena. Addl. Secretary, ELCINA, Mr H M Patel, Chairman, Gandhinagar Electronics Zone Industries Association (GEZIA), Mr Pranav Pandya, Chairman, GESIA IT Association.

“The Government of Gujarat has established the Gujarat State Electronics Mission (GSEM) to offer single window facilitation and support for ESDM sector industries.Gujarat offers world-class industrial infrastructure and excellent connectivity through highways, airways, and seaways suitable for the global business. The Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR) is developed with excellent plug-n-play facilities as a platinum grade industrial city. Gujarat has been a consistent leader in terms of ease-of-doing business, which makes Gujarat the manufacturing powerhouse of India.”- Mr. Videh Khare, IAS – Mission Director, Gujarat State Electronics Mission, who was also present at the event.

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed during the seminar between Electronic Industries Association of India (ELCINA) and GESIA IT Association (GESIA) towards strategic partnership and sector development for Electronics and Semi-Conductor Manufacturing Design Systems in the State of Gujarat. On this occasion, Chairman and Director, Mr. Pranav Pandya highlighted that “This collaboration is a favourable development for Gujarat’s Electronics and Semi-Conductor System Design (ESDM) and Information, Communication and Technology Sector (ICT) which will bring large transformation for technology collaboration research, and sector skill development”. Mr Pandya also placed on record his gratitude towards Dept of Science and Technology, Govt. of Gujarat for supporting such initiatives whole heartedly.