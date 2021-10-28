Eldeco raises INR 275 crores from Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd

New Delhi: Leading real estate developer in North India, Eldeco Group has raised INR 275 crore in debt from Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd (TCHFL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Capital Ltd. Eldeco Group plans to deploy the capital raised in mid-income residential projects in Delhi NCR.

Eldeco Group has so far delivered 175 projects with approximately 30 million sq.ft. of real estate development. The fund infused by TCHFL will focus on Eldeco’s 2 residential mid-income projects in the NCR. Both the projects have been launched and are currently under construction. The first project is a 2.1 million sq. ft. project in Noida and the second one is a 1.2 million sq ft project in Sohna, Gurugram. Eldeco Group has currently invested INR 175 Crore in both projects.

Commenting on the fund infusion, Pankaj Bajaj, MD of Eldeco Group, said “We are delighted to partner with TCHFL. Apart from tier 2 towns of North India, the NCR is a major growth area for us. After the pandemic the demand in housing has recovered and we are seeing good sales across our portfolio. Our focus is to expand our projects across North India and provide quality housing to the mid-income segment.”

Anil Kaul, Managing Director, Tata Capital Housing Finance Limited said, “This partnership gives us a great opportunity to serve our customers in NCR markets. We believe that this is a great time to buy a house or leverage real estate assets by using our attractive finance solutions that are tailor-made for our customer’s specific requirements. TCHFL offers customized mortgage solutions for both retail customers and developers across the country.

The two projects together have an estimated revenue potential of INR 1650 crore which is targeted over the next 4 years. The capital raised will enable Eldeco Group to fast-track the construction of the two projects and also pave the way for an exit to its existing investors.

About Eldeco Group:

Established in 1985, Eldeco Group is a North India focused real estate developer with a strong presence in Tier 2 cities. The Group operates in Lucknow through the BSE listed entity Eldeco Housing & Industries Limited (EHIL) and in the rest of India through the privately held Eldeco Infrastructure & Properties Limited (EIPL).

Eldeco Group has delivered 175 projects with approximately 30 million sqft of real estate development. Besides these, the Group has 30 projects with 35 million sqft in various stages of execution. Apart from Lucknow, Kanpur, Noida and Gurugram, Eldeco is a leading real estate developer in key cities of North India such as Panipat, Sonepat, Ludhiana, Bareilly, Panchkula, and Jalandhar.