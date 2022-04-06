Elearnmarkets aims at benefiting over 250 stock market traders through their first edition of Face2Face Mega Trading Conclave in Goa

Bengaluru, April 6, 2022: Elearnmarkets, India’s premier online financial education platform which is available both on the web and mobile, along with its Fintech platform StockEdge, a data analytics app has announced its first edition of Face2Face Mega Trading Conclave in Goa from 26 to 29 April 2022. The event will play an incredible role of bringing together 12 of the most renowned traders and market participants from different parts of India such as Prakash Gaba, Vivek Bajaj, Premal Parekh, Sivakumar Jayachandran, Vijay Thakre, Chetan Panchamia, Rakesh Bansal, Kunal Saraogi, Piyush Chaudhry, Asit Baran Pati, Vishal B Malkan and Sandeep Jain. The conclave shall witness these reputed stock market experts mentoring over 250 traders and enthusiasts through live market strategy sessions.

This 3-day Mega Trading Conclave will assemble under one roof the big shots of the stock market creating extraordinary learning and networking opportunity for the traders.

Mr. Vivek Bajaj, Co-founder, StockEdge and Elearnmarkets while talking about his brainchild affirmed, “Face2Face Trading Mega Conclave is an extension of the famous Face2face YouTube series with over 50 million views hosted on youtube.com/elearnmarkets. The event will help the participants to learn trading strategies in live markets with real market experts. Also, there will be great networking opportunities over these 3 days of extensive day and night sessions.”

Right from choosing the experts to planning the strategy sessions, this event has been carefully designed. One of the key underlying factors of this event is to add unparalleled value to the market participants keeping in mind the market trends and knowledge requirements for them to excel further.

With renowned brands like RIGI backing the conclave as Title Partner, Espresso as Broking Partner, Zee Business as Media Partner, and OI Pulse as their Supporting Partner, this event is expected to become one of the most prestigious HubSpot in India for stock market participants.