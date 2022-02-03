Electric Vehicles segment Reactions to the Union Finance Budget FY2022-23

Mr. Ketan Mehta – Founder & CEO, HOP Electric Mobility, “Overall, this is a good budget for electric vehicles and charging/swapping infrastructure in India. The measures under PM Gati Shakti will boost and give the necessary push to job opportunities in every sector. Policy measures announced on battery swapping will help in the wide-scale adoption of ‘batteries as a service. Will be happy to see the reduction in ownership costs of electric vehicles with this announcement. Since the cost of running electric vehicles is a practical alternate mode of mobility, the government’s intent to improve the charging ecosystem will help ease migration to EVs, which are more economical than the usage of ICE- vehicles. We see this creating opportunity for several new start-ups. We strongly believe and support the clean and green energy mission.” x

HOP Electric Mobility is an integrated electric mobility company and a fast-growing electric two-wheeler manufacturer having a comprehensive ecosystem approach to the electric vehicles business.

Mr. Sameer Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, RevFin – “A policy on battery swapping will help in the wide-scale adoption of batteries as a service. This will reduce upfront ownership costs of electric vehicles and link that cost to vehicle running. Since the cost of running electric vehicles is cheaper, the overall running cost with battery service will work out to be more economical than the usage of ICE based vehicles. This is a very welcome announcement in the union budget. This will also create opportunities for several new startups”, says Sameer Aggarwal, CEO and Founder, RevFin.

“Zero-emission zones in cities will help bring prominence to electric vehicles as well as provide an incentive to purchase electric vehicles to be able to use those zones”, added Sameer Aggarwal of Revfin.



RevFin is a leading Electric Vehicle financing organisation, which eases accessibility to Electric Vehicles and adoption.

According to Mr. Arun Sunny, Founder & CEO – Trouve Motor, "Budget considers and touches all areas of growth and well-being of its citizens. A good initiative to promote Battery swapping policy, and an interoperable policy to be formulated will bring down the cost of Electric Vehicles down drastically and also will make the adoption of EVs faster. Electric Vehicles in Urban, Battery and Energy as a service will bring in more investment and faster infrastructure building." "Also, the budget allocation of Rs 7.5 lakh crore as capital expenditure is a welcome step for the commercial vehicle market; especially the medium and heavy commercial vehicle segment, along with being a big boost for the Infrastructure and Manufacturing sector," added Mr. Arun

Trouve Motor is a manufacturer of high-speed electric motorcycles, bringing in Blockchain integrated structure with its own metaverse ecosystem.