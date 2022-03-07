Electronica Finance Limited (Efl) Moves To A Bigger Premises At Dryagnik Road

Electronica Finance Limited (EFL) – India’s most trusted financial institution for MSMEs, today migrated its operations from Kings Plaza, AstronChowk, Sardarnagar Main Road to DrYagnik Road. The new branch was inaugurated by Ms. Shilpa Pophale, Managing Director, Electronica Finance Ltd. And Mr. Parakram Jadeja, Chairman and Managing Director, Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd. The new office premises will operate with the same zeal and continue to offer a superior customer experience.

In sync with its philosophy of customer-centricity, innovation, and transparency, EFL will continue supporting businesses with a complete bouquet of products including machine finance, rooftop solar finance, and property loans.

Factors like sole focus on MSME segment, Collateral free lending, quick processing, flexible interest rates, holistic assessment of customer profile, and doorstep service make EFL the most trusted partner. Being one of the market leaders in machine finance and one of the first to offer Rooftop solar loans and Industrial property loans, they have emerged as one of the most trusted names with a strong 15000+ customer base.

Ms. Shilpa Pophale, Managing Director, Electronica Finance Ltd. said, “Rajkot has been a very strong market for EFL and we are happy that customers have been trusting us and have given us an opportunity to serve them. Thanks to the strong customer support we have been able to move to bigger premises. This will help us serve our customers even better. Our team here is dedicated to guiding new as well as the existing customers who are looking for raising finance for their businesses.”

With over 3 decades of experience and close to 100 branches along with 1500+ crore of Assets Under Management, EFL is perfectly poised to continue this journey of passion and progress.

Branch address:306, The Platina, Above Kalyanjewellers, Opp jagnath mandir, Dr Yagnik Road, Rajkot

Contact:

Website: https://www.efl.co.in/