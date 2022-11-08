Elegance and excellence, Cassa 4, Euro Pratik’s new product launch in India

Cassa 4 by Euro Pratik extends a pool of opus with one of the finest interior choices that promises to provide elegance and class.

New Delhi, November 8th, 2022: Euro Pratik, a lifestyle industry veteran, introduces a new line of exclusive wall panels with stunning designs and unrivalled quality. The Cassa 4 offers a huge variety of innovative options, ranging from 56 fresh and creative layouts.

It is believed that the Cassa 4 product line blends sophistication and elegance in a way that nobody has ever seen before. Its undeniably exclusive and bold designs have the potential to fit in with an infinite number of implementations. The Cassa 4 commits to providing a harmonious look with contemporary moulds, shades, and designs to uplift the aesthetic of the interiors.

“Our industry-leading superior products inspire our appreciated customers to meet their preferences to create customised interiors,” said Mr. Pratik Sanghvi, CEO of Euro Pratik. “Cassa 4, our most recent creation, is truly a game-changing innovation that is poised to become an industry sensation. One of the most appealing features of this product is that it shields and embellishes your walls with an aesthetic touch.”

The range of Cassa 4 gives various choices with respect to numerous applications. All products of Euro Pratik are apt with their opulent looks for retail shops, work places, homes, rooms, kitchens, bathrooms, theatres, bistros, studios, restaurants, amphitheatres, get-together rooms, video conferencing rooms, sports complexes, night clubs, casinos, museums, private suites, parlours, etc.

To ensure its clients are never out of choice, Euro Pratik looks after every price point. Euro Pratik distributes to 150+ urban areas in India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, remaining balanced in order to truly develop market patterns and needs.

Priced suitably, ‘Cassa 4’ by Euro Pratik is available pan-India in 8 and 9.5 foot lengths, and a huge variety of options for ingenious customers.