Elevar Sports Introduces Its Flagship Performance Sneaker – ARC RACER

New Delhi, April 2023 : Elevar Sports – one of the fastest-growing D2C sports brands, introduces its niche line of an ultimate all-purpose sneaker, ARC RACER. The cutting-edge technology and affordable price make ARC RACER a unique product in the performance sneaker segment. They have entered the cut throat sneaker market with the unique RYDEFOAM technology; the innovative proprietary of Elevar Sports that makes the sneaker feel soft like a pillow on your feet while walking, yet springs into action the moment you need it. ARC Racer is as good as Ultra Boost which is priced at 18000 . Elevar Sports is one of the few D2C brands to develop a product with top-class engineering, and are available at a one-third price of international brands in the performance sneaker segment.

The ARC RACER uses the world’s most innovative and comfortable sole material – eTPU. The world class sole technology and 3D flexible knit is merged by craftsmen with over 30 years of experience. The result is a shoe that can withstand strenuous workouts while providing all-day comfort.

Adopting premium materials and precise engineering ensures ARC RACER provides comfort, flexibility, and solid support. Arc Racer offer a comfortable running experience with the ultimate shock absorption and energy return. Since its inception, ARC RACER has been one of the most successful product lines of ELEVAR, selling 15000 + sneakers to date and has an overall rating of 4.5 by the customers. Elevar Sports’ mission is to use the latest and greatest sneaker technology available to create products at an affordable price. By selling directly to customers online, there can shave away the excess retail margins and mark-ups paid to brand ambassadors by global brands. The money they save is invested in the highest quality materials and passed on to the customers. Thereby giving the highest-performing sneakers at less than half the price. ARC RACER was created with a single goal in mind – to be able to offer an all-purpose performance sneaker using the world’s best technology at a fraction of the price offered by global brands.