Elevar Sports Launches a Stylish range of Flip-Flops and Slides “Neo Stryde”

New Delhi, April 2023: Elevar Sports understands the importance of comfort and style in footwear. Elevar Sports, one of the fastest-growing D2C footwear brands, has launched a revolutionary range of flip–flops and slides “Neo Stryde” in the open footwear segment. The stylish set of flip–flops and slides features a proprietary foam cushioning technology -EVA insole, to enhance your everyday experience. This unique sole technology is engineered in-house to deliver unmatched comfort in the areas you need it.

The comfortable flip–flops and slides “Neo Stryde” are available in two distinct silhouettes and many colour options to match your style. So whether you’re a sports enthusiast, a fashion-forward trendsetter, or someone who demands the best footwear, Elevar’s upcoming range of flip–flops and slides is the perfect choice for those who want to make a bold statement without compromising on comfort.

Founded by Kunal Joshi and Aayush Tapuriah in 2018. Elevar Sports ensures that customers never have to compromise on either performance or style. Elevar Sports integrates state-of-the-art design and engineering to create innovative footwear products. Elevar Sports‘ vision is to develop innovative, stylish, and affordable footwear products for the Indian millennial through a combination of cutting-edge design and performance-driven engineering.