Elevate Your Audio Experience: Truke Launches the Game-Changing BTG Neo TWS Buds with 6-Mic Clarity, Dual pairing, and 35ms Ultra-Low Latency with Gaming Mode!

National, 21st June, 2023: Truke, India’s fastest-growing audio brand has today unveiled its latest TWS buds, Truke BTG Neo with first-in-segment features that cater to the evolved demands of the consumers, like 6 microphones for Crystal clear-calling experience, Dual Pairing, 35ms ultra-low latency, and many more. The TWS have been competitively priced at INR 1699 which will be available for sale from 28th June onwards on Amazon.in, Flipkart, and Truke.in at a special Launch price of INR 1499.

Uninterrupted calling experience: Designed to cater to the diverse needs of audio enthusiasts, the Truke BTG Neo TWS Buds incorporates a range of New Innovation features. With six built-in microphones, users can now enjoy unparalleled call quality and immersive conversations, making it ideal for personal and professional use. The six-mic environmental noise cancellation (ENC) technology effectively eliminates background noise for the person on the other end of the call, ensuring uninterrupted conversations even in noisy environments.

Made for Gamers: Truke BTG Neo boast an impressive 35ms ultra-low latency, providing gamers with a competitive advantage. The lag-free audio transmission guarantees a seamless gaming experience, enhancing precision and responsiveness. Whether users are engaged in fast-paced action games or immersive strategy-based adventures, these earbuds allow for full immersion in the virtual world.

Dual Connectivity: BTG Neo brings the premium feature of dual connectivity with dual pairing functionality to its users, allowing effortless connection to two devices simultaneously. This convenient feature ensures seamless switching between devices without the need for re-pairing. Users can effortlessly transition from their phone to their laptop or tablet, guaranteeing uninterrupted audio playback across multiple devices.

Commenting on the new product launch, Mr. Pankaj Upadhyay, CEO & Founder, Truke, said, “As the Indian budget audio category has become more and more competitive, Consumer requirements have also evolved as they are looking for extra and premium features under their budget. With the launch of BTG Neo, we want to redefine the industry standards and empower our users to have an edge over others with premium features that are only available in flagship products. These earbuds offer exceptional audio quality, advanced technology, and unparalleled convenience. We are confident that the Truke BTG Neo TWS Buds will redefine the audio experience for our customers.”

Cinematic music experience: Music enthusiasts will appreciate the cinematic music experience delivered by the 13mm Titanium Speaker drivers. These powerful drivers offer exceptional clarity, deep bass, and an immersive soundstage, replicating the sensation of attending a live concert. With three preset equalizer modes, users can customize their audio settings to suit their preferences, creating a personalized listening experience.

Instant Connectivity: Featuring instant pairing technology with open-to-pair functionality, the Truke BTG Neo TWS Buds provide a hassle-free and effortless connection experience. Users can simply open the case, and the earbuds will automatically pair with their devices, eliminating complex pairing processes. To ensure a stable and faster connection, the Truke BTG Neo TWS Buds employ Bluetooth 5.3 technology.

Strong playtime: The Truke BTG Neo boast an impressive battery life, with up to 80 hours of playtime* with the charging case, users can indulge in their favorite music, podcasts, or gaming sessions for extended periods. On a single charge, the earbuds provide up to 10 hours of playtime, ensuring uninterrupted entertainment throughout the day.

The earbuds are supported by 12 months of warranty and customers will be able to access the strong network of 350+ active service centers across the nation and enjoy a premium after-sales experience. Founded in Dec 2019, the brand has recently announced its expansion in the Nepal market and is eyeing for significant market share in the Indian audio wearables category.