Elevate Your Style with Rareism: The Future of Women’s Fashion Arrives at Oberoi Mall

Mumbai, 20th July 2023: Oberoi Mall, one of Mumbai’s trendiest retail shopping destinations, is thrilled to announce the launch of Rareism, a prestigious women’s fashion brand. The store was launched on July 10th, 2023, with a commitment to redefining elegance and empowering women, Rareism aims to become the go-to destination for fashion-forward individuals seeking timeless sophistication and impeccable craftsmanship.

Spanning across 800 sq. ft., the Rareism store at Oberoi Mall presents an exquisite shopping destination that showcases the brand’s exclusive collection of Autum Winter 23. Within this spacious store, customers can immerse themselves in the carefully curated selection of Rareism , featuring exceptional designs and premium quality craftsmanship.

Rareism offers a luxurious and immersive shopping experience that embodies the brand’s essence. With its tagline “From Desk to Dinner,” Rareism’s clean, vibrant, and multi-faceted designs bring out the “RARE IN YOU.” Their carefully curated collections seamlessly transition from business meetings to celebrations, offering stylish and meeting-appropriate outfits. Rareism’s aim is to inspire women to believe, inspire, and conquer the world on their unique and rare journey.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Sameep Pathak, CEO, Oberoi Mall, said, “Rareism celebrates each woman’s remarkable beauty and originality, adding to the allure of Oberoi Mall, where we try to curate a varied array of products catering to our discerning customers. It wonderfully captures the essence of modern fashion. We are thrilled to welcome Rareism to Oberoi Mall, where it will complement our retail offerings and provide a unique shopping experience for our loyal customers. We are confident of an unforgettable shopping experience that celebrates every woman’s exceptional beauty and individuality”.

With the launch of Rareism, Oberoi Mall intends to transform women’s fashion, captivating the hearts of fashion enthusiasts and establishing itself as a premier destination for refined elegance and timeless style. Oberoi Mall invites shoppers to experience the essence of Rareism at its new store and embrace a new era of fashion.