ELGi celebrates 10 years of compressed air excellence in North America

Bengaluru, India, November 17, 2022: Elgi Equipments (BSE: 522074 NSE: ELGIEQUIP), one of the world’s leading air-compressor manufacturers, with over 62 years of compressed air excellence, announced that its Charlotte-based subsidiary company ELGi North America is celebrating ten years of its presence in the United States. Since entering the North American market in 2012, ELGi has significantly grown its footprint, expanding from coast to coast with several memorable milestones.

During ELGi’s first ten years in North America, the company grew significantly via a strategic expansion plan. The company started with only a handful of employees in Charlotte and now has more than 175 employees. ELGi has grown its distribution through acquisitions and joint ventures, relying on strong partnerships to sell its products and support them. So far, the company has helped install over 10,000 air compressors in facilities across North America.

“As we celebrate our 10th anniversary in North America, I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to our dedicated employees, reliable distributors, supportive business partners, and valued customers,” said Anvar Varadaraj, President, ELGi North America. “We have learned a lot over the last decade, particularly about what it means to be a customer-centric company and putting customers first.”

With its distribution partners, ELGi has consulted with companies to lower their energy footprint with greener technologies, use government tax incentives, improve redundancy in operations and achieve reduced carbon emission targets. ELGi has also helped companies lower the total cost of ownership for air compressors.

“ELGi is an engineering-led company that spends a significant amount of its resources on research and development,” Varadaraj said. “There is continuous improvement to design features that enhance product efficiency, reduce maintenance costs, and lead to a lower total cost of ownership for the lifecycle of our products.”

“ELGi is focused on helping to solve the big challenges our world is facing, such as reducing fossil fuel usage, providing cleaner compressed air to reduce contamination in food and medicine, and increasing energy efficiency,” Varadaraj further commented. “We want to help in these transitions and be proactive in driving solutions.”

ELGi has an ambitious vision for the next ten years. The company expects North America to be its largest market, surpassing the extent of its current global footprint. ELGi invests in people, processes, and technologies to achieve this goal.

ELGi has already seeded five new companies as part of the joint venture program in North America. This includes the co-founding of Pattons of California, Compressed Air Solutions of Texas (CAST), G3 Industrial Solutions, Gentex Air Solutions, and Evergreen Compressed Air and Vacuum.

ELGi also plans to invest in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) programs for students, replicating the success of the parent company’s apprentice program run at the headquarters in India. The company is sincere in its commitment to expanding manufacturing jobs in North America and growing its talent pool in Charlotte.

“Our goal is to be among the top three compressed air manufacturers globally,” Anvar Varadaraj said. “To achieve that goal, we must continue with the momentum ELGi has already established. We want to continue expanding. We want to build a culture that will attract and retain top talent. We want to develop new technologies and improve existing ones. We want to help our end-users grow their businesses and achieve their sustainability and quality of air goals. If the last ten years have been a preview, we are well on our way to another successful decade.”