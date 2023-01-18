Elista teams up with Women’s CricZone to promote Women’s Cricket

New Delhi, January 2023: Elista, India’s leading manufacturer of electronics, home appliances, IT & mobile accessories, today announced its partnership with Women’s CricZone – a leading women’s cricket platform to promote women’s cricket across the world.

Commenting on the association, Mr. Pawan Kumar, CEO, Elista said, “Cricket is an extremely popular game. Recent developments in the women’s cricketing world have grabbed the attention of many fans across the world. Trotting on the road less travelled is one of our core values and is reflected in our partnership with Women’s CricZone. This association also presents us with an opportunity to connect with those millions of fans who are following and supporting women in sports. Our women in blue have had a tremendous success rate, and we look forward to an action-packed year of cricket.” Mr. Yash Lahoti, Founder and CEO, Women’s CricZone, said, “At Women’s CricZone, we are focussed on telling the stories from the world of women’s cricket. We are happy to associate and build synergies in our approach with Elista, a brand that delivers ‘Make in India’ products to the world. Together, we would like to promote and encourage the global audience to watch more women’s cricket and cricketers and tell stories of their hard work and passion to the audience.”

The partnership between Elista and Women’s CricZone has been forged for 12 months, and interactive content in various forms – videos, graphics, and text will be featured through all major women cricketing events, which includes twin World Cups, Women’s IPL, and multiple bilateral series. Interviews, analysis, feature pieces, and other fun content about the game will go live on the website and social media platforms.

Through its affordable premium range, Elista has already made a mark in the minds of the Indian consumer. It offers a wide range of Smart TVs, coolers, washing machines, heavy-duty monitors and tower speakers. The home-grown electronics, home appliances, information technology, and mobile accessories brand already has star cricketers Suresh Raina and Ishan Krishan as its brand ambassadors. Elista is on track to clock revenue of Rs 250 crore in FY 2022-23 and plans to start its manufacturing facility in the country.