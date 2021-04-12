Elli AvrRam heads home for her mother’s birthday after 2 years…

The pandemic that hit the world in 2020 restricted all and sundry in ways that are unimaginable. Right from regular day to day to life to stores being shut and countries closing their boundaries on travel and tourism, the world was at a standstill. Now with the world opening up and the vaccination drives that have begun worldwide, people have begun going back to their family & loved ones at their hometowns.

One such story is that of Elli AvrRam’s. The Swedish actress was in Mumbai for the past 2 years due to travel restrictions laid down by the governments. However, good news awaited the gorgeous diva. On the occasion of her Mother’s birthday, Elli managed to fly off to Sweden to give her mother the best birthday gift ever ! The HarFunn Maula actress shared a video on Instagram tracing her exciting journey back home after a hiatus of 2 years and the happiness on her face was enough to make us all ecstatic!

Elli’s recent outings, HarFunn Maula with Aamir Khan and Fidaai with Salman Yusuff Khan gained immense accolades from the audience and critics alike with the praises constantly pouring in. The songs instantly became chartbusters with foot tapping tunes and dance moves by Elli which were par excellence! We can’t wait to hear more from her on her forthcoming projects