Elopak and GLS announce 35 Million USD Joint Venture GLS Elopak in India

New Delhi – GLS and Elopak are pleased to announce their collaboration for a long-term strategic partnership to augment the sustainable packaging solutions industry in India. This joint venture will leverage the respective expertise, assets, and networks of GLS and Elopak to capitalize on the significant consumer demand in India.

With each party helming 50% of the joint venture, the newly formed company, GLS Elopak, headquartered at Gurugram in Haryana, India will facilitate and undertake the manufacturing and distribution of superlative, sustainable and safe packaging solutions, designed to ensure the safety and easy accessibility of liquid food to consumers across the globe. The company will cater to both fresh and aseptic segments with an industry-agnostic approach including sectors like dairy, plant-based drinks, juice, water and liquor.

There has been a paradigm shift in the demand for environmentally friendly packaging which had catapulted brands to take make more informed decisions and work towards finding and adopting sustainable packaging solutions. Aided by the pandemic, the need for a more environmentally safe packaging has accelerated exponentially. With its manufacturing base at Rewari in Haryana, India, GLS Elopak will be the only producer of fibre-based packaging for liquid food in the Haryana area. Their proximity to the capital will help them roll out products on priority. The product range comprises Roll-Fed aseptic cartons under the brand “ALPAK” in varied sizes, along with end-to-end service support, to customers. Going forward, the company will introduce Pure-Pak® fresh cartons, Pure-Pak® aseptic cartons and complementary solutions.

At its core, the collaboration is built on the companies’ shared commitment to sustainability and innovation in packaging solutions. Commenting on the partnership GLS Director, Arpit Goyal shared, “This partnership aligns with our vision and mission to move towards a sustainable future with Eco-friendly solutions. We are elated to announce this venture with Elopak. We strongly believe that the capabilities and synergies between the two organizations and the shared vision will accelerate the growth of sustainable liquid packaging solutions in India.” Thomas Körmendi, CEO at ELOPAK states, “Partnering with GLS to deliver innovative packaging solutions for our consumers is the right step towards a better future. We aim to provide the very best program and strategies to conceive, design, and build the next generation of sustainable, liquid packaging solutions. India is the world’s biggest milk market, with bounteous growth potential. Together with GLS, there is an opportunity for us to be at the forefront of offering innovative and sustainable packaging solutions to this industry that are safe for both the product and the environment.”

One of the key targets of GLS ELOPAK is to add value and contribute to the world’s strive towards sustainability. With India’s growth potential and location advantages, this need for alternative packaging solutions, especially in the fresh milk and water segment will be successfully furnished.