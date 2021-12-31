Eluru – The City of Helapuri Becomes The 46th Launch Of Paradise

Eluru, 31 December 2021: After the successful launch in Kurnool and Vizianagaram, the world’s favourite biryani Paradise opens its 46th outlet in Eluru adding a new landmark in the historic city of Andhra Pradesh. The City of Helapuri as it had been since the Vengi dynasty’s regime, Eluru has been an inclusive host for south Indian cultures and powerful regimes. With weekend getaways at the beautiful Munjuluru and Gubbala, the new Paradise launch is a feather in the cap for Eluru especially while coinciding with Christmas and New Year festivities.

Visitors can now indulge their tastebuds as they enjoy the best of Biryani, Kebabs and many more items that will be served to customers with topmost quality, utmost hygiene and care. Paradise ensures that food served is in line with safety measures required in current times. Located Beside LIC Building, Agraharamon is 1600 sq. ft. The food lovers of Eluru and nearby areas will now be able to relish Paradise’s delicacies including its iconic Biryanis, Kebabs, and desserts to satisfy their taste buds.

On the launch of the new restaurant, Mr. Ali Hemati, Chairman – Paradise Food Court Pvt. Ltd.said, “Bringing Paradise to Eluru within a span of a month since launching our 45th outlet just goes to show the demand for the trademark Paradise biryani. It’s not only that, but the launch also coincides with the Christmas season which adds festive fervour to the launch. People in and around Eluru, including those coming from Telangana for weekend getaways can now relish our foods as they enjoy their time in Eluru. The city has been a great host to various cultures and holds historic value since the Kakatiyas, Vijayanagara kingdom and henceforth. We are happy with the launch as it also connects Hyderabad’s penchant for biryani with the locals of Eluru.” Dr Kazim Hemati, Director – Paradise Food Court Pvt. Ltd. added, “The new launch of our outlet in Eluru is a reminder of the fact that Paradise Biryani is a rage in Eluru just as much as it is in Hyderabad or elsewhere. The 46th launch has placed Eluru on the map yet again. It gives us immense joy in continuing to cater our quality food for decades and taking it one notch further each time. Our dedicated leadership and staff has helped keep up the Paradise legacy.” Mr. Gautam Gupta, CEO- Paradise Food Court Pvt. Ltd. said, “What attracts Eluru is the beautiful waterfalls and the temples for visitors. But Paradise is an additional place worth a visit especially when it comes to tickling the taste buds. Paradise biryani has been the favourite for decades for people in India, and by the close of 2021, we have brought it to Eluru. It coincides with the festive season of Christmas and New Year. The launch makes the season all the more vibrant.”

The food chain has acquired its place in the Limca Book of Records for ‘Most Biryanis Served In A Year’. In 2017, Paradise catered over 70 lakh servings of biryani and in 2018 the numbers crossed over 90 lakh. Paradise also won the ‘Restaurant Serving The Best Biryani’ award at the Asia Food Congress and Golden Spoon Award at the India Food Forum in 2018. Through the years they have won several accolades and laurels from Telangana State Hotels Associations, GHMC, Times Food Award, Pride of Telangana and Lifetime Achievement Award to name a few.