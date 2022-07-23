Emami launches ‘MANTRA’ a new brand for Spices…to add more categories soon!

Mumbai, July 23, 2022: Emami Agrotech Ltd, the branded food manufacturing arm of the diversified business conglomerate Emami Group today announced the national launch of Mantra Spices under its widely popular Emami Healthy & Tasty brand.

Emami Healthy & Tasty Mantra offers a distinguishably designed range of pure & blended powder spices and tastemakers. These are manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility in Jaipur, Rajasthan using Cryogenic Grinding Technology, where the spices are ground at temperatures ranging from zero to minus 50 degree Celsius. This allows Mantra spices to retain the essential natural oils at least up to 95% thus offering superior colour, flavour and aroma. Spices available in the market today are mostly ground using a traditional process which involves heating upto 70 degrees Celsius, allowing them to retain the essential oils upto only 40%.

The brand has received the “Superior Taste Award” from the International Taste Institute of Brussels (Europe) for its excellent quality of spices. Additionally, Mantra’s blended variety of spices come in zip-lock packs to preserve the freshness and aroma for a longer period.

Emami Agrotech has curated the Mantra Masala range to tantalise consumers’ taste buds with a wide variety of pure spices in expansive categories, including Haldi (Turmeric), Mirch (Chilli), Jeera (Cumin), Dhaniya (Coriander) powders and as well as blended spices like Garam Masala, Meat Masala, Chicken Masala, Pav Bhaji Masala, Chhole Masala, Chaat Masala, Sabji Masala and Hing. Other spices like Sambar Masala and Kashmiri Lal Mirch will be added soon. The Company plans to introduce Tastemakers in the national market in the next phase.

Commenting on the launch of the new category, Mr. Krishna Mohan Nyayapati, Director, Emami Agrotech said, “Following the successful West Bengal launch of Mantra Spices, this is a critical step for Emami Healthy & Tasty to strengthen its presence in the national market. We plan to expand our footprint across 2 lac retail outlets by the end of this year and 5 lac outlets in the next 3 years and will have a significant presence in modern trade and e-commerce channels. We are also bullish of achieving our revenue target of Rs.700-1000 crores in the next 5 years for Mantra.” Mr. Debasis Bhattacharyya, President, Marketing, Emami Agrotech Ltd added, “Mantra, backed by the strong brand equity of Emami Healthy & Tasty, has become a sought-after spice brand in West Bengal. With its unique brand proposition of cryogenic grinding, the brand offers superior colour, taste and aroma. We have aggressive marketing plans to promote the brand across all platforms and hope to capture the minds and hearts of our consumers in our target markets very soon.”

Mantra Masala will be available in different pack sizes ranging from 8 gm to 200 gm at price points ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 110.