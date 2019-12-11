Embarq empowers women to cross boundaries with their all-women Thailand trip

Embarq Motorworld is inviting all women to a road trip to Thailand from January 16 to January 25, 2020. This will be Embarq’s second all-women road trip to Thailand after a successful first chapter conducted in 2019. This trip is for 10 days covering a length of 2800 kilometers starting from Imphal, India to Bangkok, Thailand.

“It is an opportunity for women from all walks of life to embrace change and to step out of the box that society has crafted for them,” says Medha Joseph. On the same note, Sujal Patwardhan adds that “Women are very dynamic personalities and truly enjoy a journey. After the success of our first all-women trip, we had an overwhelming response for taking another. We are delighted to announce our next all-women adventure. ”

The all-women road trip to Thailand will be flagged off from Imphal, Manipur on January 16, 2020. The group will cross borders and drive over the ‘Friendship Bridge’ connecting India and Myanmar. In this leg of the journey, the travelers will witness the wide expanse of the Indian terrain and also see how nature blends and charms everyone that passes through it. In Myanmar, the assemblage will drive over 50 iron bridges and witness the mesmerizing countryside. Thereafter they will visit the spellbinding Bagan Archaeological Area, where more than 2,000 Buddhist monuments tower over green meadows. On the way of exploring the breathtaking scenes of nature in the country, the convoy will cross borders to enter Thailand. In the last leg of the trip, the group will drive through the spectacular Asian highway to reach scintillating Bangkok.

Embarq is a companion to all travelers that have the wish to do something unusual. It ensures all the paperwork is up to mark and also handhold participants through all the processes. This gives the participants the confidence in travelling before they step on the gas. “Having taken diverse trips around the globe with many groups of people, Embarq is a proficient company to engage travel dreams with. Our trip was meticulously planned, had scenic routes and for me it was soul rejuvenating experience,” said spokesperson Anandita Mahapatra is an Ex- Nasa scientist from Rourkela. Anuya Deshmukh, a CA and an entrepreneur from Mumbai also joined on the trip and expressed that “My Thailand trip was where I made memorable memories. It was the best trip ever, Embarq had chalked a perfect itinerary. The team is very punctual, informative and accommodating. We didn’t want the trip to end it was that fantastic.”

The first edition of the all-women trip saw all 16-women participants make a memorable trip together. The team drove in 5 SUVs driving 2800 kilometers for 10-days. The second edition is bigger and exciting and therefore, is an encouragement for women to step away from the normal and venture into a drive that is secure and eventful.

All interested women adventurers are welcome to contact Embarq and get more information about the trip.