Embassy Group’s HR Practices and Workplace Culture earns Top Rank in the Industry

Embassy Group, India’s leading Real Estate developer recently won the ‘Best Workplace of the Year’ award at “The Great Indian Workplace Awards – Established Enterprises from the Real Estate Industry” by UBS Forums in Mumbai. The Great Indian Workplace Awards 2019 by UBS Forums recognizes extraordinary workplaces in India that have best HR practices and ensure happy employees.

Speaking on this achievement, Ms. Maria Rajesh, Chief Human Resource Officer, Embassy Group said, “Embassy is an example of an organization that provides a nurturing and conducive environment for employees, while ensuring the success of the business. We believe that employees are our greatest assets and the success of the company has been driven by the hard work and commitment of our employees. We have been recognised for our work culture, best HR practices and being the best people centric and relationship focused company that seeks to preserve a unique culture. This is the reason that 1/3rd of our employees have been with Embassy for more than five years, with many of them working with us since the inception, 30 years ago.”

Embassy Group takes pride in announcing that its attrition numbers are lower than the market and retention has been our greatest strength. Embassy has been successful in sourcing talent from varied sectors and verticals. The mix of professionals from industries such as IT, Infrastructure, Hospitality, Banking, etc. has helped in bringing in a diverse talent pool, which has collectively added to the strength and overall growth of the organization. Embassy Group has been a key follower and believer of the policy “culture is the key” and has embedded the same at the Group level across the organization. It follows an open-door policy where all employees irrespective grade, band, tenure, and function can interact both horizontally and vertically across the organization.

At Embassy Group, employees are addressed as “Embassadors” of Embassy, carrying with them the ethos of the organization in their professional life at Embassy. Embassy offers a five-day work week, organizes a weekly Beer Bash for all its employees to come together, celebrate and connect, and an international trip for all employees irrespective of designation, including service staff, every three years.

USB Forums aims to create and bring around Transformational Leadership for Individuals and Industry. USB Forums conducts a survey for GIWA which is based on Workplaces providing a congenial, caring, safe, and enjoyable and trust based culture where employees wish to return back every next working day and take pride in their work, enjoy lower levels of stress, high degree of professional learning, growth driven by visionary leadership.