Embassy Services Private Limited appoints Mitesh Kaul as Country Head, Integrated Services – IFM

x

National, 28th January 2022: Embassy Services Private Limited (ESPL), one of India’s leading facility management organizations, announced the appointment of Mitesh Kaul as the Country Head, Integrated Services – IFM (Integrated Facilities Management) today. An expert in the employee and customer services domain, Mitesh joins Embassy Services with over 25 years of experience across the Real Estate, Hospitality and FM sectors.

He has a proven track record in achieving business growth across start-up, turnaround, and rapid change environments. His dynamic experience with changing markets has helped him accrue global expertise in P&L Management, Business Development, Operations, Business Transformation, and Cost Management functions. Prior to joining ESPL, he served clients in the APAC region. Mitesh is also a certified MRICS, with other accreditations including MCR.w and SLCR from Corenet Global.

In his role at Embassy Services, Mitesh will oversee the P&L by providing strategic and thought leadership direction to expand the non-captive portfolio, currently comprising over 40% (45 Million sq. ft.) of ESPL’s pan-India portfolio.

x