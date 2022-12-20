Embrace the spirit of the holiday season and welcome the New Year with Hyatt Centric Sector-17 Chandigarh

New Delhi, December 2022: As 2022 comes to an end, let’s wrap this year on a good note and begin the New Year with a big smile and excitement for the adventures 2023 is sure to bring along. Embrace the Christmas spirit and revel in NYE festivities as Hyatt Centric Sector-17 Chandigarh gives you a reason to celebrate through the festive season!

Enjoy the season’s splendours with your friends and family at Corby’s, indulging in a delectable buffet spread and a glass of mulled wine over dinner on Christmas Eve, while grooving to the tunes of a soulful live band performance. Keep the holiday cheer alive on Christmas Day with the BrunchBuffet, enjoying seasonal favourites from our Christmas Special Menu, jingling away with heart-warming cocktails, and the perfect end to a delicious meal: the cutest decorative desserts ever, crafted to celebrate the evergreen hallmarks of Christmas.

And fear not if you’re New Years Eve plans aren’t in place yet. The jollification continues at Hyatt Centric as you celebrate the advent of 2023, with a curated staycation package. Celebrate #EverydayBold at a special package for couples and families, inclusive of one night’s stay in their picturesque king room, a New Years’ Eve Gala Dinner with unlimited drinks at the Poolside Party, complete with DJ, dance floor and live entertainment to suit your every mood!If you feel like relishing the buffet spread at Corby’s instead, for a warm and cozy dining experience, do reserve your table at @+91 9875961772, and we’ll surely make it a night to remember with extravagant offerings such as. And let’s start the New Year with a soul-nourishing breakfast indeed! After a night of revelry, enjoy at your leisure and partake in an extended buffet breakfast spread at The Crystal Room on January 1st, 2023.

All these plans and promises of mouth-watering food, even Santa wants to steal a bite or two! Join us to rejoice in the holiday festivities and year-end commemorations, in true CHD style, exclusively at Hyatt Centric Sector-17 Chandigarh, where every occasion is celebrated #EverydayBold.

Buffet Dinner on Christmas Eve

Venue: Corby’s

When: 24th December 2022, 7:00 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Price: ₹2,500+ Taxes (Per Person)

Inclusions: Dinner buffet spread, a glass of mulled wine and live entertainment with band

Christmas Brunch

Venue: Corby’s

When: 25th December 2022, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Price: ₹2,500+ Taxes (Per Person)

Inclusions: Brunch buffet spread, a glass of mulled wine and live entertainment with band

New Year’s Eve Gala Night (Couples Entry Only)

Venue: Corby’s

When: 31st December 2022, 8:30 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Price: ₹5,000+ Taxes (Per Person)

Inclusions: Buffet dinner spread, accompanied by premium drinks and live band performance

New Year’s Eve Staycation

Venue: Hyatt Centric Chandigarh

When: 31st December 2022

Price: ₹30,000+ Taxes (Per Couple)

Inclusions: Onenights’stay in king room on double occupancy, access to poolside party with DJ, drinks & dinner, as well as extended leisurely breakfast on 1st January 2023

New Year’s Eve Poolside Party

Venue: Hyatt Centric Chandigarh

When: 31st December 2022

Price: ₹15,000+ Taxes (Per Couple)

Inclusions: Gala buffet dinner spread, with premium drinks, DJ and dance floor setup with live entertainment