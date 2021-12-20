empatiX Consulting Celebrates One Year Redefining Market Research, UX & Customer Experience

empatiX Consulting hits the one-year mark, celebrating client partnerships and engagements. The empatiX team of advisors, strategists, researchers and designers have worked with clients to bring strategy and insights to life.

Managing Partner, Jess Horkan, adds, “We are thrilled by the reception of clients. We knew that there was a need for a combined human-centered approach and rigorous data-led strategies in the market. It is just incredibly validating and rewarding to see clients seeking out our offers and the team.”

The first year exceeded expectations on all levels – delivering valuable client engagements, establishing tech partnerships, and working in line with core values.

Leveraging expertise, tech, and innovative analytic approaches, empatiX consultants delivered valuable insights to a wide range of clients including leading tech platforms, healthcare, financial services and more. Horkan says, “It is fun to use proven approaches to help clients from Fortune 100, and start-ups to local and global non-profits. For example, the team was incredibly motivated by highly strategic work with the insights team and C-Suite of a global non-profit who is focused on one outcome – lives saved.”

empatiX consultants helped clients on engagements such as redefining CX and the future of service, competitive brand understanding, global audience and trends deep dives, cultural strategy initiatives, and agile design sprints for product and experience optimization.

In line with the vision of launching a modern agency, empatiX Consulting joined forces with the best-in-class tech partner, Qualtrics. As part of the Qualtrics Partner Network, the team leverages Qualtrics technology to design and analyze programs to help grow and advance client brands.

Beyond the client-focused engagements, empatiX stayed true to core values. The team provides mentorship, supports non-profit missions, and embraces community outreach and charitable efforts with support to:

· Lazarus House Ministries

· American Cancer Society- Making Strides Long Island

· Alzheimer’s Association

· Two Blind Brothers

· Fearless! Hudson Valley

· DinoMights

· Bolder Options Youth Mentorship Organization

Managing Partner, Brian Cruikshank detailed how living company values is key, “It is important to us to embrace a culture of empathy and giving back. We have been excited to add team members who believe in sharing their time and talent to make a difference in the world.”

Looking ahead to 2022, empatiX Consulting is looking forward to sharing the global Life Renewed culture study, amplifying the innovative analytic approaches and partnerships established this year, expanding its college and mentorship development programs, and growing the team and client roster. Empathy and data will remain at the core of all offers as empatiX continues to bring differentiated offers to the market.