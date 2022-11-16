Employees from the LoanTap Care Community celebrated Children’s Day in a unique way at the Purnkuti Foundation

Pune, 16th November 2022: On 14th November 2022, LoanTap Care Community employees celebrated Children’s Day 2022 with a twist, thinking that today’s children will shape tomorrow’s India. LoanTap visited the Purnkuti Foundation, where they played a lot of team-building games with children and taught them about many topics, including personal cleanliness, general education, and financial abilities, taking additional steps toward each child’s future savings. They told them about the significance of Children’s Day and why it is celebrated in India on this day. They also showed little children how to manage their pocket money and how money works.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Ajit Yadwadkar, SVP Human Strategy at LoanTap said, “Our employees have been going to the Purnkuti Foundation time and again to help and teach those kids about basic financial planning and money management. They also raise awareness about current social concerns, give assistance to meet social, economic, and emotional needs, and volunteer to help children, women, and other groups gain educational and vocational skills.”

Purnkuti is a recognised Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) under the Societies

