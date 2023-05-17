Empowering Indian Mothers: The Launch of Mother India Program

Mumbai(S.N)- The Mother India Program, a revolutionary initiative aimed at empowering Indian mothers and celebrating their invaluable contributions to society, is set to launch on May 14th. This transformative program, led by Era Clicks, is driven by a vision to honor, recognize, and support mothers across the nation.

The grand launch event will take place at the prestigious Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa in Dubai, adding to the significance of the occasion. Dignitaries, including Pralhad Modi, Bobby Khan, and the esteemed King of Dubai, will grace the event, further highlighting its importance.

Founder and visionary Nakka Venkat Rao expressed his deep motivation behind the Mother India Program, stating, “This program is our tribute to the mothers of India. We aim to bring about a positive change in society by honoring, recognizing, and supporting mothers in every possible way.”

A delegate at the launch event captured the sentiment by stating, “The Mother India Program is a remarkable endeavor, revolutionizing the way we recognize and appreciate the relentless efforts of mothers.”

The program encompasses various initiatives designed to raise awareness about the invaluable roles and contributions of mothers in society. Through captivating Mother India TV Series, captivating Photo Blogs, insightful Book Launches, and engaging Podcasts, the program aims to shed light on the multifaceted responsibilities of mothers.

Recognizing exceptional mothers is a key aspect of the program. Prestigious Mother India Awards, honorable mentions, and records will highlight the extraordinary dedication and perseverance exhibited by mothers throughout their journey.

Comprehensive support will be provided to mothers, encompassing healthcare initiatives, mental health support, and the establishment of Mother India Theme Parks, Maha Chandi Yagam, and Recreational Centers. This holistic approach aims to improve the quality of life for mothers across the nation.

As the Mother India Program prepares to launch, it invites individuals to join this empowering movement. Experience the transformative impact of the program and be a part of celebrating the remarkable journey of mothers in India.