Empowering the Next Generation: The Importance of Financial Literacy for Kids

Mumbai, 06th June 2023: LXME, India’s first financial platform for women, is dedicated to transforming the Indian financial landscape by extending support to parents in instilling the right financial knowledge among their children. They believe that financial literacy serves as the foundation for children’s financial well-being and helps them inculcate responsible money behaviour. It encourages them to understand the value of money, recognize the difference between wants and needs, and imbibe the habit of saving and investing early on in life so that they can build a better future for themselves.

As a part of this endeavour, LXME has launched a ‘Summer Money Camp for Kids ’- a unique program that teaches children various money lessons like budgeting, responsible spending, goal setting, how to save & grow money, diversification, and the power of compounding – all crucial money lessons in a fun, interactive, and engaging way. The children will get also 3 resources and a Participation Certificate post the session.

You can register for the online camp that will be held on 9th June here: https://rzp.io/l/t1AKoS30

On the initiative, Priti Rathi Gupta, Founder, LXME says “A child of any age today is bombarded with seducing advertisements of material things. While as parents we can discipline them, but if we could ingrain the value of money and the power of saving through a fun workshop, we would help them build a skill that will serve them for life.”

On the significance of such camps, “Parents work hard to give the best to their children and if they could, every parent would safeguard their children from life’s troubles including those related to money. But we can’t. Financial literacy is thus a critical real-life skill to make children ready for the challenges of life and prepared with the tools and knowledge to help achieve their goals and dreams.” says Ridhi Doongursee, Co-Founder, of LXME.

According to LXME’s Women and Money Power Report 2022, overall 49% of women in the country are either not investing at all or are unaware of their investments, 58% of women had no health or life insurance in their name. Looking at the current state, it is, therefore, necessary for us parents to be even more diligent in teaching our kids the crucial life skill of money management.